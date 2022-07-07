5 K-pop groups that wreaked havoc on MMTG with MC JaeJae

MMTG is on its way to becoming the go-to place for K-pop groups' comebacks. The well-researched, light-hearted, yet funny questions asked on the show make the atmosphere of the interviews relaxed and enjoyable to watch. Hosted by quirky anchor JaeJae, the show airs on YouTube with English subtitles.

MC JaeJae takes the idols (or actors) through their journey in the public spotlight, highlighting important achievements and pointing out fan-made memes. She manages to match the energy of the personalities she interviews, putting them at ease and taking away any pressure in the interaction.

These 5 K-pop groups made us laugh during their interviews with MC JaeJae

While all the K-pop groups who have interacted with MC JaeJae have found her to be a ball of energy and joy, there are some in particular who rival her enthusiasm and make MMTG a genuinely fun watch. Here are 5 K-pop groups who wrecked havoc on the show with MC JaeJae.

1) SEVENTEEN and Jaejae: An MMTG match made in heaven

Jane ☾*‧₊ ♪♪ @kwonie_hoshi Jaejae's relationship with Seventeen is so wonderful🤧 She always prepare for everything beforehand to be able to start a good conversation with her guests and Seungkwan proves it in their latest MMTG show when the members are showing Jaejae how they lifted The8/Jeonghan in RWY— Jaejae's relationship with Seventeen is so wonderful🤧 She always prepare for everything beforehand to be able to start a good conversation with her guests and Seungkwan proves it in their latest MMTG show when the members are showing Jaejae how they lifted The8/Jeonghan in RWY— https://t.co/dgTJm4CSI9

MC JaeJae and SEVENTEEN share a special relationship. With 13 members, SEVENTEEN is one of the largest active K-pop groups. When the group first came to MMTG, only half the group could make an appearance because MMTG did not have the budget or space to occupy all of them. Eventually, MMTG grew both in size and stature, and the production team was able to accommodate almost all the members together.

From respecting Hoshi's refusal to dance to scaring Joshua with her team's research skills, MC JaeJae has built a solid relationship with the Rock with you group. This has led to a much-awaited collaboration between MMTG and the group's variety show GOING SEVENTEEN.

2) SHINee (Key, in particular) and JaeJae: K-pop fans unite!

Frogy Princess @Choi_Dawna

" SHINee's MMTG Ep2! Go watch it >< It's a little different from last week's pic, isn't it? " @/happy_jae_jae IG update with #SHINee " SHINee's MMTG Ep2! Go watch it >< It's a little different from last week's pic, isn't it? @/happy_jae_jae IG update with #SHINee " SHINee's MMTG Ep2! Go watch it >< It's a little different from last week's pic, isn't it?🌝 " https://t.co/9k8PIcqofC

When SHINee's Key and MC JaeJae came together, chaos ensued. Both are huge fans of K-pop, so the random old references and energetic dances led Minho to remark that it seemed like there were "two Keys." The group came on MMTG in 2021 as part of the series, Renaissance | Great Songs That Should Make a Comeback.

JaeJae took the group down memory lane, making the second-generation group recall their debut Replay, the addictive Ring Ding Dong, and the time maknae Taemin had to run across the stage because all his hyungs made the same mistake. The two episodes were full of laughter, screams, and hilarious flashbacks.

In the end, the song View was chosen by Jaejae and SHINee as the song that needs to make a comeback as it still sounds fresh and new. Due to their chemistry, JaeJae and Key shot another episode together where they discussed K-pop history with high-schoolers who were born the year that SHINee debuted.

3) When JaeJae had TWICE the energy!

Being a girl-group stan herself (she is a fan of Girls Generation), MC JaeJae goes out of her way to make sure that all-female K-pop groups are comfortable while she interviews them. The episode with TWICE also offers an insight into how diligent JaeJae is with her research and memorizing information about those she interviews.

She asked the nine-member group about their most difficult choreographies, experiences in songwriting, and even convinced shy maknae Tzuyu to host a segment with her. As always, JaeJae sprinkled a healthy dose of humor while showering praise on TWICE.

4) JaeJae and NCT 127's incredible chemistry coming through

Rich Radi. @taeyongw



: youtu.be/FbfQcf2-Neg #⃝elantra : Street New Song Fighter held on MMTG, with me as the judge, the rest of the members are competing on this dance battle. The air is filled with laughter and positive energy but isn't lack of any competitive side of NCT 127. #⃝elantra : Street New Song Fighter held on MMTG, with me as the judge, the rest of the members are competing on this dance battle. The air is filled with laughter and positive energy but isn't lack of any competitive side of NCT 127.🎥 : youtu.be/FbfQcf2-Neg https://t.co/rv8vRlcC9a

JaeJae has interviewed NCT 127 twice, with the whole group joining MMTG for the second time. The host shares a natural chemistry that allows JaeJae the freedom to tease Mark about his random interruptions, and for Jaehyun to repeat pickup lines he tries during fansigns.

The group also did a Street Woman Fighter- style battle that was judged by Taeyong, who also performed an impromptu dance by pulling JaeJae into the "ring." None of the members could control their laughter at their antics, including Jungwoo's crab dance and Haechan teasing Doyoung during the vocal round.

Apart from the show, JaeJae has hosted NCT fanmeets. All 23 members and the emcee get along like a house on fire.

5) ITZY showing off their unique charms on MMTG

Starting off with an English quiz to promote ITZY's first English album, JaeJae was in her element, even when she blundered in the Hangman round. Following this, JaeJae took the viewers and ITZY through their career, pointing out highlights such as confetti being stuck on top of Lia's front teeth and Ryujin being the epitome of a rom-com lead.

JaeJae even took it as far as calling a well-known romantic-comedy writer and asking her what kind of character Ryujin would be (a strong character who was wild, yet sweet and kind-hearted in love, if fans were curious).

The episode can be summed up by Lia's ending statement, "My cheeks and muscles are hurting (from laughing too much)." The fourth-generation K-pop group, especially leader Yeji, was pleased with the extensive research by JaeJae and her team, and thoroughly enjoyed their time on the show.

Several other K-pop groups have spent time at MMTG and given fans hilarious episodes, propelled by JaeJae's enthusiasum. Some of them include TXT, MONSTA X, NCT Dream, Oh My Girl, 2PM, and HIGHLIGHT.

Being a K-pop fan puts MC JaeJae in a unique position where she is able to perceive situations from both the K-pop group and the fans' perspectives. Keeping MMTG's interviews respectful yet entertaining is one of JaeJae's greatest achievements as an emcee.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far