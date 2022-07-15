BTS' V has a gala time and invites the Wooga Squad to j-hope's Jack In The Box pre-release party 

In celebration of his now-released solo album Jack In The Box, BTS’ j-hope planned a pre-release party and invited some A-list celebrities to join in on the fun. Furthermore, as the supportive friend and group member that he is, V aka Kim Taehyung invited some of his close friends.

Those who have been following the idol for years might know of the famous Wooga Squad consisting of Korean stars Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, Peakboy and BTS's vocalist V.

A night full of fun, laughter and music was indeed relished by the many celebrities who attended the exclusive party. Additionally, multiple videos of V trended on the internet, showing him having the time of his life.

BTS' V leads the way at j-hope's pre-release celebrations

V, aka Kim Taehyung, once again showcased his popularity and jovial personality that left millions of fans excited. The fandom was delighted with pictures and videos of the K-pop idol having a gala time at j-hope’s pre-release exclusive party.

Styled in a chic yet comfortable ensemble, V wore an oversized T-shirt and complemented it with a pair of black pants. Proving that he doesn’t need any edits or filters, V was glowing and looked handsome in numerous candid photos, including one with Uhm Jung Hwa and the editor-in-chief of W Korea Hyejoo Lee.

THV🎄 @Taehyungimpact Kim taehyung really having a good time and looking so gorgeous Kim taehyung really having a good time and looking so gorgeous 💕 https://t.co/0qDgNWddKp

The Christmas Tree star also posed with other celebrities who attended the lavish party and shared multiple selfies on Instagram, including one with dancer Loveran and Ko-C-style House dancer.

Known for his vivacious personality around loved ones, V can always be counted on to enliven a party. The Dynamite vocalist was seen gleefully dancing among his friends.

.·͙☽ @taeteland taehyung was having so much fun ♥︎ taehyung was having so much fun ♥︎ https://t.co/B0G70JrNpb

KTH FACTS @KTH_Facts Minji Kim Lee, Fashion Editor W Korea Instagram Story.

Taehyung is so fun at parties ! Minji Kim Lee, Fashion Editor W Korea Instagram Story. Taehyung is so fun at parties ! https://t.co/loPpsJJGFJ

Hawk-eyed fans also caught a glimpse of V's best friends Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, and Peakboy from the Wooga Squad, who were also vibing and supporting j-hope in his new project.

TTP @thetaeprint Taehyung and Wooga Squad at Jack in the Box listening party Taehyung and Wooga Squad at Jack in the Box listening party https://t.co/06IDRgX7vy

BTS' j-hope ventures out on his own

After BTS announced their short-term break on June 15, 2022, j-hope became the first member to debut his solo work with Jack In The Box, now available for streaming on various music platforms.

The MORE singer has also launched an exclusive merchandise line representing his solo album with numerous exciting products, which are available for purchase on the Weverse Shop.

