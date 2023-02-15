“A yoonkook edit?”: Fans believe BTS’ Jung Kook is SUGA’s next SuChwita guest

The ARMY fandom speculates that BTS’ Jung Kook will be the new guest on SUGA’s SuChwita next episode.

SuChwita, or drinking time with SUGA, episodes do not have specific release days. The gap between each could be from a month to around 15 days. However, the show continues to raise anticipation by releasing teasers a week before the episode.

On February 14, BTS’ official Instagram account posted an edit from Jung Kook’s recent live stream with the caption:

“I’m taking over Suchwita’s opening.”

The hashtags in the story also hint towards the maknae’s desire to feature on the show and tease fans to wait for the moment.

“Until the day he drinks with SUGA hyung on SuChwita (Wait) (Wait) 🔥🍺 #JungKook #SUGA."

Fans believe the Instagram story is a clue to spoiling the next guest on SuChwita. Considering Jung Kook has no schedule (which has been made public), a possible episode featuring him has created a furor within the fandom.

Is BTS’ Jung Kook SuChwita’s next guest? Official Instagram posting edit causes chaos in ARMY fandom

February 2023 has treated the ARMY fandom right. After watching Jung Kook live stream for over four hours in the middle of the night to Run BTS on Valentine’s Day and SUGA’s solo tour announcement, the group’s agency is giving fans a lot to look forward to. Some hints suggest the Euphoria singer might feature on his hyung’s drinking talk show, SuChwita.

On February 14, BTS’ official Instagram account posted a story with an edit from the maknae’s live stream where he sang the SuChwita opening track. The company stitched the show’s opening track, Daechwita, with the Euphoria singer’s karaoke of the same track but with wordplay. He even changed the lyrics to:

“Suchwita, Suchwita! Why is only hyung drinking (without me), Suchwita!”

Teases and hints are a big thing in K-pop, especially with BTS. Fans expect Jung Kook to feature in the new episode after the “Yoonkook” edit (Yoon refers to Min Yoon-gi, SUGA’s birth name). Considering there have been no details for the upcoming episode, ARMYs wholeheartedly believe that the maknae will appear on the show.

Take a look at how fans reacted to a particular post:

In other news, SUGA dropped a poster for his solo tour titled SUGA/Agust D on February 15 at midnight KST. The rapper will be touring the US, Indonesia, Thailand, South Korea, and Japan from April to June 2023. With the solo tour, he will become the first BTS member to partake in a solo concert across the globe.

Tickets for the concerts will be available via Ticketmaster, which has opened its registration for Verified Fan presale. The ticketing links will open on March 1 for ARMY Membership Verified Fan presale, March 2 for General Verified Fan presale, and March 3 for general tickets.

However, all seats will be available for purchase on March 1. The links for March 2 and 3 will only open if the shows are not sold out.

