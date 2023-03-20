"We love you too" - BTS' Jung Kook leaves fans swooning after saying 'I love you' to the Filipino ARMY in Tagalog

BTS' Jung Kook stunned Filipino fans during his latest Weverse live on March 14 after he said "Mahal Ko Kayo," which means "I love you" in Tagalog. As soon as fans found out about Jung Kook speaking in Tagalog, the idol began trending on social media with fans in awe of his kindness towards them.

Jung Kook speaking Tagalog not only trended in the Philippines but also worldwide. He conducted three lives in different outfits for his fans.

Fans were also overjoyed after the BTS member listened to Filipino singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo's smash hit track Give Me Your Forever upon their request. The Stay Alive singer even revealed that he added Zack Tabudlo's song to his playlist. Meanwhile, Tabudlo tweeted and thanked the idol for listening to his track as he wrote:

"I can now die in peace."

After the live, Filipino fans across the world and the BTS ARMY were overjoyed and took to social media to react to the memorable moment.

Fans in awe as BTS' Jung Kook says 'I love you' to the Filipino ARMY in Tagalog

BTS' maknae's live became one of the most trending topics in the Philippines and he was featured on several major news channels across the world. A number of fans rushed to social media platforms like Twitter to share their excitement about Jung Kook speaking in Tagalog and expressing his love for them.

: "Can you say mahal ko kayo for Filipino fans?"

: Ahhhhh, Mahal ko kayo!



I'm crying, cause jungkookie knows it!

FILO-ARMY WE WON AGAIN

BTS' youngest member has been gaining traction in the Philippines among non-fans for a while now. The Philippines already has a large BTS fandom and this live session was a huge win for the Filipino ARMY.

More information on Jung Kook’s Weverse live

JUNGKOOK VIBING TO NATTU NATTU HE SAID HE WATCHED RRR!🤯



The singer also began trending for various other moments during his live. The artist spoke about the South Indian movie RRR’s Oscar-winning track Naatu Naatu during his live session as he played the song. On March 14, the Indian BTS ARMY was ecstatic as the singer revealed that the track was on his playlist.

The idol always plays different songs during his Weverse live sessions while speaking to his fans and singing along with them. Earlier this month also, the Stay Alive singer listened to Naatu Naatu during his live stream. He was seen enjoying the song and also lip-synced the words. The artist's video was even shared by the RRR’s official Instagram account.

Meanwhile, the singer also made headlines during his live after he said Moon Dong-eun’s dialogue and re-enacted Song Hye-kyo’s scene from the hit K-drama The Glory. On March 14, the singer came live for the second time during the day. He changed his outfit from a black shirt to a white shirt with specks and gained heaps of praise from fans.

