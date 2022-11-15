Harry Styles Singapore Concert and Love on Tour Asia 2023: Tickets, presale, price, where to buy and more

Harry Styles recently took to his social media handles to confirm his Asia tour in March 2023. Titled Love on Tour 2023, Styles' Asia tour will kick off in the first half of March 2023 and conclude in the last week of the month.

Styles is scheduled to perform in Bangkok, Singapore, Tokyo, and other cities throughout his tour. Interestingly, The Watermelon Sugar singer will be performing his biggest solo show in Singapore.

Ticket sales for the music artist's Asian tour shows are expected to go on sale soon.

Harry Styles Love on Tour Asia 2023: Dates, venues, and tickets for the Singapore show

Harry Styles' fans from Singapore can rejoice as the tickets for his show are expected to go on sale on November 18, 2022, at 11:00 AM (SGT). Tickets for the show are expected to cost S$138, S$168, S$188, S$208, S$248, S$288, and S$348, excluding the booking fee.

Anyone with a Live Nation membership will be able to access the members-only presale on November 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. (SGT). The sale will end on November 17, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. (SGT).

Singapore tickets' sale (Image via Live Nation)

Fans who do not have a membership will be able to purchase tickets at Ticketmaster (a subsidiary of Live Nation) on November 18. Aside from online sales, tickets for the Singapore show can be purchased by calling "+65-3158 8588" or visiting SingPost outlets.

Ticketmaster's webpage for the Singapore concert: https://www.livenation.sg/show/1398003/harry-styles-love-on-tour-2023/singapore/2023-03-17/en (Booking starts November 17 exclusively for the members)

Ticketmaster's webpage for the Singapore concert: https://ticketmaster.sg/activity/detail/23_harrystyles (Booking starts November 18)

More information about VIP bookings was not available at the time of writing this article.

Aside from the Singapore concert, tickets for the Philippines (Manila) concert are expected to go on sale on Live Nation on November 23 (for members only), 12:00 PM (PHT), and November 24, 12:00 PM (PHT).

Here's a link to the webpage for the Philippines (Manila) concert tickets: https://www.livenation.ph/show/1398187/harry-styles-love-on-tour-2023/manila/2023-03-14/en

Ticket prices for the Manila concert are yet to be announced. As a result, readers can continue to monitor the Live Nation website for future updates.

For other shows, the expected online presales dates are as follows:

Bangkok tickets' sale - November 29

Seoul tickets' sale - November 24

Tokyo tickets' sale - January 14

More details on Harry Styles' Love on Tour 2023 Asia leg

The Asia leg of Harry Styles' Love on Tour 2023 will kick off on March 11, 2023, from Bangkok, Thailand. The tour will then move on to Manila, Singapore, and Seoul, before wrapping up in Tokyo with two shows.

Here's the complete schedule for Harry Styles' Love on Tour 2023:

March 11 - Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand

March 14 - Philippine Arena, Manila, Philippines

March 17 - Singapore National Stadium, Singapore

March 20 - KSPO Dome, Seoul, South Korea

March 24 - Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan

March 25 - Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan

As mentioned, the Singapore concert will be the biggest solo performance by Harry Styles. Interestingly, Styles has headlined shows in Singapore on multiple occasions in the past, both as a solo performer and as a member of the popular English-Irish pop boy band, One Direction.

