8 most viewed K-pop music videos in 24 hours as of September 2022

Ever since BTS’s IDOL dethroned Taylor Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do music video as the most viewed music video on YouTube in its first 24 hours, the record of the most viewed K-pop music video in the first 24 hours has become a big achievement.

Previously, there was no such record or interest in measuring the number of views a K-pop music video would receive in the first 24 hours. However, now it is one of the most anticipated records that fans try to achieve for their favorite K-pop group.

BTS are the reigning champions who hold the record for the top two most viewed music videos on YouTube, with both Dynamite and Butter garnering over 100 million views in a single day.

Let’s take a look at the music videos that hold the record for having the highest number of views in the first 24 hours in 2022.

Pink Venom, Yet To Come and more: 8 K-pop music videos that accumulated the most number of views in 24 hours (as of September 2022)

8) MORE - j-hope

The first member to venture out after the announcement of BTS’ second chapter was j-hope. He released his single, MORE, on July 1 and the music video accumulated 17.1 million views in the first 24 hours.

This was the first time the BTS member added elements of rock to his song and was praised by critics for his flawless sense of music.

7) 0.0 - NMixx

JYP Entertainment’s new girl group released a music video for their debut single 0.0 on February 22 and received over 19.8 million views in just one day. This was an incredible feat achieved by the rookie group, despite the song being met with intense criticism.

6) Girls - Aespa

K-pop girl group Aespa released their album Girls and the title track by the same name on July 8. The music video for Girls garnered 23.9 million views on YouTube in a day, making it their second most viewed music video in 24 hours after their iconic song Next Level.

5) Beatbox - NCT DREAM

K-pop group NCT DREAM, made up of the youngest members of NCT, released their song Beatbox on May 30 and received over 27.2 million views in just 24 hours. It soon became SM’s fourth most viewed music video in 24 hours, surpassing NCT 127’s Sticker.

4) That That - PSY prod. and feat. SUGA of BTS

PSY collaborated with SUGA from BTS to produce and feature in his song That That which was released on April 29. The song was a product of two legends meeting and SUGA’s appearance in the music video helped it reach 28.4 million views in barely a day. The song is an earworm that has taken over South Korea.

3) Glitch Mode - NCT DREAM

NCT DREAM made their second appearance on the list of most-viewed music videos in the first 24 hours in 2022 with their song Glitch Mode, which was released on May 30. The song garnered over 30.2 million views in a day, breaking the record set by their previous song Beatbox.

2) Yet To Come - BTS

Yet To Come was the title track on BTS’ anthology album Proof. The music video for the song was released on June 10, three days before BTS’ ninth anniversary as a gift to fans, and it garnered over 48.9 million views in a day.

The song is a slow and melodic ballad that takes us through BTS’ musical journey that spans over a decade.

1) Pink Venom - BLACKPINK

Before the release of their album BORN PINK, BLACKPINK released a pre-single called Pink Venom on August 19. The K-pop music video garnered over 90.4 million views in just a day, taking the top spot on the list of 2022 releases.

The song features the same strong visuals and intense choreography that is characteristic of any BLACKPINK song, making it a fan favorite.

Although the upcoming quarter is packed with new K-pop releases, with BTS on hiatus, it is highly unlikely that anyone will be able to dethrone BLACKPINK from the top spot.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande