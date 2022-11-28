Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK’s recent interaction caused a stir among fans when the American popstar took to her Instagram to post pictures with the hit girl group on November 26, 2022.

The 30-year-old captioned the post as:

"Selpink chilin."

Gomez’s Instagram caption is a reference to the lyrics from her and the hit group's collaboration song, Ice Cream.

Through the artist's pictures and the girl group’s outfits, it looks like they met at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, where the girl group was performing. She is presumed to have attended the concert held in Newark on November 15, 2022.

BLACKPINK recently wrapped up the US leg of their Born Pink World Tour.

“Selpink finally happened”: Twitterati go wild as Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK get together

Fans were dazzled as the K-pop girl group finally met Gomez in person after two years at their Born Pink concert. The pictures showed the celebrities sweetly embracing each other.

BLINKS couldn’t contain their joy and happiness when they saw photos of Selena Gomez and the group together. They did not hesitate to express their happiness and joy over Twitter.

While some wanted to stream Ice Cream again to make it reach Billboard No.1, others wanted to see the hit artists perform their English collaboration together at the concert.

One fan went on to describe Ice Cream as the most successful female collaboration in history. Another called Selena Gomez the "fifth member of BLACKPINK."

ich bin @homephobe @blackpinkbabo but still not perform ice cream... we need that tbh @blackpinkbabo but still not perform ice cream... we need that tbh

K🍁 @callmeK_okay @blackpinkbabo Yes and the audacity to tease us all and not perform ice cream. @blackpinkbabo Yes and the audacity to tease us all and not perform ice cream.

Rose @selena4nation selena was at the blackpink LA concert??? AND THEY DIDNT PERFORM ICE CREAM....life’s so unfair selena was at the blackpink LA concert??? AND THEY DIDNT PERFORM ICE CREAM....life’s so unfair https://t.co/iug8xJ3sje

Selena Gomez Charts @SGchartupdate “Ice Cream” by #BLACKPINK and @SelenaGomez is the MOST successful Kpop female collaboration in History (most streams, most sales, longest charting and most impact). “Ice Cream” by #BLACKPINK and @SelenaGomez is the MOST successful Kpop female collaboration in History (most streams, most sales, longest charting and most impact). https://t.co/D7qC0GkeGt

Rebal🍒 @TheAngeIsg The 5th member of BlackPink is Selena Gomez The 5th member of BlackPink is Selena Gomez 😍 https://t.co/IRs727FODy

Selena Gomez is close to BLACKPINK members

In 2020, American popstar Gomez and the K-pop girl group collaborated for an English single, Ice Cream, which was a hit among fans, who are still wishing for another collaboration between them. The hit single peaked at No.13 on the Billboard Hot 100 at the time of its release.

Gomez and the members of the group Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa, have been close to each other since their said collaboration.

NJL 💜🌅 @Talixlov3 This is for those that don’t think Selena and any of the BLACKPINK members have met before. Here is Selena with Jisoo and Rosé in 2018 during a meet and greet for #CoachNY This is for those that don’t think Selena and any of the BLACKPINK members have met before. Here is Selena with Jisoo and Rosé in 2018 during a meet and greet for #CoachNY https://t.co/H7TcTKEeDz

The collaboration happened during the COVID-19 pandemic, when there were strict travel restrictions, following which the group could not meet Selena Gomez and had to film their music video in separate places.

While the entire girl group didn’t meet her together, members Jisoo and Rosé got the opportunity to meet her at a fashion show held in New York in 2019.

Meanwhile, other famous celebrities also attended the BORN PINK World Tour and met the group excitedly. In the first two concerts that were held in California, Latin American popstar Camila Cabello performed with member Jisoo on-stage to her song Liar.

camila @Camila_Cabello Had the bestttt time singing Liar with you, Jisoo!!!! Thank you for having me @BLACKPINK Had the bestttt time singing Liar with you, Jisoo!!!! Thank you for having me @BLACKPINK 🖤💖 https://t.co/TTtZjJwkPD

BLACKPINK is currently getting ready for their BORN PINK Tour with two more shows to be held in London between November 30 and December 1.

Poll : 0 votes