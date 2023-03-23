“Jisoo is such a cinephile”: BLACKPINK’s fans lavish praise on the singer for her second visual film for debut solo album ME

On March 21, 2023, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo dropped the second visual film teaser for her debut solo album ME.

She is the last member of the group to make her solo debut after Jennie, who debuted with her single SOLO in 2018, followed by Rosé, who released her album R in 2021, and Lisa, who released her single album LALISA in September of the same year.

The Snowdrop star announced that her solo debut album will be titled ME, with the title track Flower leading the album.

Unsurprisingly, BLINKs are enamored by Jisoo's new film teaser and have taken to social media to lavish praise on the singer. “Jisoo is such a cinephile,” Twitter user @jisoosongwriter wrote on social media. For those unversed, cinephile is a word used to describe someone who loves films, used here to praise the cinematography of ME.

anto 🌹❤️ @jisoosongwriter



JISOO 2ND VISUAL FILM

#MEin9Days

this transition has me screaming for real jisoo is such a cinephile LIKE THERE'S LAYERS TO THIS!?!?JISOO 2ND VISUAL FILM this transition has me screaming for real jisoo is such a cinephile LIKE THERE'S LAYERS TO THIS!?!?JISOO 2ND VISUAL FILM #MEin9Dayshttps://t.co/wggUxqhJBg

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s second visualiser earns praise from fans for its cinematic visuals

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s second visualizer begins with a silhouette of the ME singer against a traditional-looking backdrop.

Dressed in a gorgeous black outfit, as the shot transitions, viewers can see her wearing her hair styled with a "binyeo", a traditional hairpin popularized during the Joseon Dynasty, one of the most important periods in Korean history.

BLINKs have now taken to social media to shower praise on the Snowdrop star and the cinematic visuals of ME.

anto 🌹❤️ @jisoosongwriter



JISOO 2ND VISUAL FILM

#MEin9Days

the zooming out to reveal her whole body is giving old korean movie?? you know what i mean it's like they're revealing the boss in an action filmJISOO 2ND VISUAL FILM the zooming out to reveal her whole body is giving old korean movie?? you know what i mean it's like they're revealing the boss in an action filmJISOO 2ND VISUAL FILM #MEin9Dayshttps://t.co/vOPVwdB7bZ

꽃 | 3.31✨ @jisoobest



JISOO 2ND VISUAL FILM

#MEin9Days really crazy i dont even know what to say, it's PERFECT PERIOD. the most beautiful thing ive watched.JISOO 2ND VISUAL FILM really crazy i dont even know what to say, it's PERFECT PERIOD. the most beautiful thing ive watched. JISOO 2ND VISUAL FILM #MEin9Days https://t.co/tOycybVEFv

BLINKs have noticed a few interesting details in ME’s second visualiser. One of them is that the idol is wearing a pair of two rings, also known as Garakji in Confucianism.

The rings are made of various metals and stones, and are reserved only for married women, symbolizing the harmony between a husband and wife. When the husband dies, the wife will give one ring to the husband and keep one for herself, showcasing their eternal love and faithfulness.

An explainer about the ring (Image via Twitter)

Another fan @jisooarg also pointed out that the teasers bear a strong resemblance to the complete flowering cycle.

R♡ @jisooarg

JISOO 2ND VISUAL FILM

#MEin9Days #FLOWER #JISOO Might be just me but the colours used on the teasers somehow resemblance the flowering plant cycle 🥹JISOO 2ND VISUAL FILM Might be just me but the colours used on the teasers somehow resemblance the flowering plant cycle 🥹JISOO 2ND VISUAL FILM #MEin9Days #FLOWER #JISOO https://t.co/Jo9NxbGfE3

Based on the teasers and photos released so far, it seems like the idol's album will represent her own journey from a young girl to an adult, a rookie trainee to one of the biggest female idols in the world in relation to a flower blooming to its full power in spring. Notably, her second visual film has earned 3.8 million views on YouTube.

Additionally, the Snowdrop star's uber-stylish black dress from the visual teaser comes from the luxury brand Isabel Sanchis. The off-shoulder black outfit, which is designed to resemble a fishtail gown dress, is priced at an astonishing $16,916 USD.

ME will be released in three versions - a CD, a kit album, and a limited edition LP. It is revealed that the idol has designed the cover for the kit album herself.

ME has surpassed 950,000 pre-orders

Chick •JHI• - 츄꽃⏳- @Haeinpops OH MY GOD I'M SO PROUD OF HER



JISOO A MILLION SELLER YG just release a statement than Jisoo's ME already surpassed 950k preorderOH MY GOD I'M SO PROUD OF HERJISOO A MILLION SELLER YG just release a statement than Jisoo's ME already surpassed 950k preorder😭😭😭 OH MY GOD I'M SO PROUD OF HER😭😭JISOO A MILLION SELLER🌹💕 https://t.co/YrQYtDnew6

ME has surpassed 950,000 pre-orders, two weeks after the pre-orders were first announced on March 6.

This makes Jisoo the first K-pop female soloist to achieve this incredible feat. ME recorded a whopping 510,000 copies in two days and a staggering 840,000 copies in a week. With this, the idol is steadily inching towards the “Million-seller” title.

YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK’s agency stated:

“Considering that there are about 11 days left until the release date of the album, it is worth looking forward to the first 'Million Seller' title as a K-pop female solo artist."

ME is all set to release on March 31 at 1 pm KST.

Poll : 0 votes