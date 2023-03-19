“Armyblinks keep winning” - K-pop community abuzz with noise as BTS’ Jimin and BLACKPINK’ Jisoo are set to perform on Inkigayo

On March 17, 2023, the South Korean media outlet Star News reported that BTS’ Jimin and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo will be appearing on the SBS music program Inkigayo.

The South Korean music show is well-known for featuring famous artists who perform some of their hit songs on stage. Inkigayo is broadcast from the SBS Open Hall in Deunghchon-dong, Gangseo-gu, located in Seoul.

Jisoo was previously spotted with Jimin on episode 928 of Inkigayo, where the former was present with his group BTS to promote their comeback song Mic Drop and DNA. The K-pop community is currently excited as Jimin and Jisoo are set to appear in the same episode.

⁴tori⁷ | r2b, ss, face, me @peacefulfan98 yea we keep getting bangpink crumbs! tbh even the vibes/colors match for jisoo and jimin’s solo! armyblinks keep winning! yea we keep getting bangpink crumbs! tbh even the vibes/colors match for jisoo and jimin’s solo! armyblinks keep winning! 👏 yea we keep getting bangpink crumbs! tbh even the vibes/colors match for jisoo and jimin’s solo! armyblinks keep winning! 👏 https://t.co/HuF6r50iXz

“Their solo eras in the same month” - Fans excited as Jimin and Jisoo will perform their debut songs on Inkigayo

Danagul💜 @Danagul45100001

According to Star News, both Jimin and Jisoo wil perfome on the April 2 broadcast of 'Inkigayo'

#JIMIN #SetMeFree_Pt2 #Jimin_FACE #JISOO @BLACKPINK 230317 - BTS's Jimin and BLACKPINK's Jisoo to perform on the same episode of SBS' 'Inkigayo'According to Star News, both Jimin and Jisoo wil perfome on the April 2 broadcast of 'Inkigayo' #JISOO _ME @bts_bighit 230317 - BTS's Jimin and BLACKPINK's Jisoo to perform on the same episode of SBS' 'Inkigayo'According to Star News, both Jimin and Jisoo wil perfome on the April 2 broadcast of 'Inkigayo' 😍 #JIMIN #SetMeFree_Pt2 #Jimin_FACE #JISOO #JISOO_ME @bts_bighit @BLACKPINK https://t.co/RIFBrqjUm3

Jimin and Jisoo are both set to release their first-ever solo albums FACE and ME, respectively. While the former's album is scheduled for release on March 24, the latter's first-ever single album is slated to launch on March 31.

Several fans are excited to see the K-pop stars on the same show, while some are worried about possible fan wars breaking out considering the differences between the two fandoms. However, many other fans are cheering for the duo's possible interactions and selfies on the sets of Inkigayo.

Take a look at how Twitter is exploding with several mixed reactions regarding Jimin and Jisoo’s appearance on the show.

rio lvs sky ⁷ ⁴ 💨 SPRITE+ON THE STREET+FACE,ME @ninijoonieluv 🫶🏻 IM SO EXCITED , A CHERRY ON TOP FOR HAVING BOTH THEIR SOLO ERAS IN THE SAME MONTH JIMIN AND JISOO ON INKIGAYO TOGETHER OH THIS DAY IS ONE IN A MILLION🫶🏻 IM SO EXCITED , A CHERRY ON TOP FOR HAVING BOTH THEIR SOLO ERAS IN THE SAME MONTH JIMIN AND JISOO ON INKIGAYO TOGETHER OH THIS DAY IS ONE IN A MILLION 😭🫶🏻 IM SO EXCITED , A CHERRY ON TOP FOR HAVING BOTH THEIR SOLO ERAS IN THE SAME MONTH

Lex @RosiedolIz Jimin and jisoo fighting backstage because according to both fandoms they hate each other Jimin and jisoo fighting backstage because according to both fandoms they hate each other https://t.co/8QvdgpAUxy

ًً @ctrlglow armys and blinks when jisoo and jimin are laughing and hanging out in the front row at the next dior event armys and blinks when jisoo and jimin are laughing and hanging out in the front row at the next dior event https://t.co/OHIF6Yc24o

armyblink 🤞🏻 @btsxblackpink06 🤚🏻🤚🏻🤚🏻🤚🏻 #JISOO We’re gonna get that jiminsoo selca I’m telling you if not IM GOING THERE PERSONALLY AND PUT THEM TOGHER AND CLICK THE PHOTO🤚🏻🤚🏻🤚🏻🤚🏻 #JIMIN We’re gonna get that jiminsoo selca I’m telling you if not IM GOING THERE PERSONALLY AND PUT THEM TOGHER AND CLICK THE PHOTO‼️😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🤚🏻🤚🏻🤚🏻🤚🏻 #JIMIN #JISOO https://t.co/UKwSRdk0G3

syerbear¹³ JISOO의 의ME 🤍 @chimerojeon i went to blackpink concert, saw jisoo irl, have jimin and jisoo (both my biases) debut, spend all my money for preorder, and have all this contents from bts and bp coming left and right rip march is a crazy month for me as armyblinki went to blackpink concert, saw jisoo irl, have jimin and jisoo (both my biases) debut, spend all my money for preorder, and have all this contents from bts and bp coming left and right rip march is a crazy month for me as armyblink 😭 i went to blackpink concert, saw jisoo irl, have jimin and jisoo (both my biases) debut, spend all my money for preorder, and have all this contents from bts and bp coming left and right rip https://t.co/MTIqlh4poK

On March 17, the BTS member released his pre-track single Set Me Free Pt.2 which will be a part of his upcoming solo album FACE. The song quickly grabbed the No.1 spot on the iTunes chart in 30 countries within a day of its release and recently garnered over 6.78 million Spotify streams. This broke the record for the biggest solo debut for a single by any K-pop act in Spotify history.

The Promise singer is also set to appear on KBS’ variety program Beat Coin and KBS’ music program Music Bank for the promotions of his solo album FACE. He will also make his solo debut appearance on The Tonight Show, starring Jimmy Fallon, for the promotion of his upcoming album.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is set to release her solo album ME and has already released two album title posters.

Meanwhile, the performances for the SBS music program Inkigayo will be recorded on March 28.

More about BTS' Jimin and BLACKPINK's Jisoo

amoré @DIORJIMSOO the knetz comments at instiz on Jimin and Jisoo appearance on upcoming SBS Inkigayo Apr 2



- The two of them are Dior ambassadors

- The two of them were born in 1995, this is daebak

- I’m so happy

- I’m so excited

- Jisoo and Jimin, they are my favorite idols the knetz comments at instiz on Jimin and Jisoo appearance on upcoming SBS Inkigayo Apr 2- The two of them are Dior ambassadors- The two of them were born in 1995, this is daebak- I’m so happy- I’m so excited- Jisoo and Jimin, they are my favorite idols https://t.co/2oJ5ykBnzo

BTS member Jimin recently became a global ambassador for the brand Dior. The idol has been promoting his album FACE and recently released the much-awaited songs Promise and Christmas Love on Spotify.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is also an actress apart from being a member of the much-loved band. She has acted in a number of titles and made her debut with the historical and romantic drama Snowdrop, as she acted alongside Jung Hae-in. She also made a cameo appearance in the drama Arthdal Chronicles.

Jisoo is currently on her Born Pink World Tour with her fellow BLACKPINK members and recently concluded a concert in Indonesia.

The upcoming episode of SBS' Inkigayo featuring the two stars is slated to premiere on April 2, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes