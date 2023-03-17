“We are getting Jimin everywhere”: BTS member excites fans as he is confirmed to appear on KBS2 variety program Beat Coin

On March 17, South Korean media outlet Newsen confirmed that BTS’ Jimin will be making a guest appearance on the KBS2 variety show Beat Coin. The recording for the program wrapped up on March 10.

Beat Coin is also known by the name of HK Coin, a Korean game variety show where a coin determines the fate of a player. Celebrities participating in the game collect points, and a coin toss can decrease or increase their survival in the game.

The show is known for its simplicity and the chemistry between the actors. It features regular members, including Hong Jin-kyung, Kim Sook, Jo Se-ho, Joo Woo-jae, and others.

Jimin is currently occupied with promotions for his first ever solo album FACE, which is slated to release on March 24, and is likely set to appear on the program to promote the same. Meanwhile, fans are excited to see him appear in other programs including Music Bank, Inkigayo, and others.

“He worked so hard”: BTS’ Jimin stuns fans with his busy schedule for FACE promotions by appearing on Beat Coin, Music Bank, and more

It has been confirmed by KBS that BTS’ Jimin finished recording for the Best Coin program on March 10, and the episode will be broadcast on March 30. It has also been reported by the South Korean media outlet that he will be appearing on KBS Music Bank and SBS’ Inkigayo. Fans are all excited to see him promote his solo album proactively.

Similar to Jimin, even ARMYs are claiming on Twitter that they would be booked and busy for the month as he is occupied with the promotions for his FACE album. They just want to focus on him and stream Set Me Free Pt.2, which was released on March 17, 2023.

Subsequently, his appearance on Music Bank has been creating chaos among fans, with the show scheduled to premiere on March 31, 2023. Moreover, fans are allowed to participate in the pre-recording, which is making them more excited for his promotions.

It has also been noted by the South Korean media outlet that BTS’ Jimin’s guest appearance on the Korean variety program Beat Coin would increase the viewership of the show, thus showcasing his influence among the masses.

He will also be making an appearance on SBS’ Inkigayo, a music program that airs every Sunday and features the latest and most talented singers. The episode featuring the BTS singer is slated to air on April 2 after concluding pre-recording on March 28.

Jimin's Set Me Free Pt.2 crossed 1M views on YouTube

The Promise singer is currently occupied with the promotions of his FACE album. His latest single Set Me Free Pt.2 surpassed one million views on YouTube in only sixteen minutes of its release, topped the iTunes charts, and ranked at No.1 position in the overall 30 countries within an hour of its release.

BTS’ member's solo album FACE is slated to premiere on March 24, 2023 at 1 PM KST.

