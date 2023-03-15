“2023 K-pop will be ended by Park Jimin”: Fans excited as Promise singer unveils teaser for solo single Set Me Free Pt.2

On March 14, HYBE LABELS dropped the official teaser for BTS’ Jimin’s upcoming solo single Set Me Free Pt.2.

Previously, Bighit Entertainment announced that Jimin would be the first BTS member to release his debut solo album FACE, which will launch on March 24. Set Me Free Pt.2 will mark the first song from the artist's much-awaited album and the official music video will premiere on March 17, 2023.

In the latest official teaser for Set Me Free Pt.2, BTS’ Jimin appears with an intense look decked up in an all-black ensemble, wearing a jacket with a black top underneath it. The music video opens with him staring straight into the camera and disappearing into a crowd of dancers who groove to the rhythmic music in sync.

The video concludes with Jimin’s voice and fans can't wait to see what his new project has in store for them. Several netizens took to social media to express their thoughts about the upcoming release.

“Goosebumps!!”: Fans can’t keep calm after watching an intense Jimin in the latest teaser for Set Me Free Pt.2

As soon as HYBE LABELS dropped the official teaser on their YouTube channel, fans flocked to the platform to watch it and began sharing how intense and intriguing Jimin looked in the clip.

Set Me Free Pt.2 is a song that inspires people to have the determination to mitigate invalid emotions and move forward in life. Fans can’t stop praising the idol for his vocals in the video as they have been waiting for months to see his performance.

Netizens are sure that the choreography and song of the upcoming music video for Set Me Free Pt.2 will be great. Others are simply stating that the song will be a masterpiece.

The teaser also set a new record by becoming the first music video teaser ever by a Korean male soloist to reach one million views on YouTube in just 43 minutes. Fans were ecstatic and hailed the impact and influence Jimin can create globally.

Fans are also praising director Oui Kim for doing an exceptional job at choreographing the Set Me Free Pt.2 music video. Oui Kim has also directed other music videos including BTS’ Interlude: Shadow, Agust D’s Agust D, and Give it to Me.

The director of Set Me Free Pt. 2, Oui Kim, has also directed BTS' 'Interlude: Shadow,' a similarly intense video. His credits also include TXT's 'Can't You See Me' and 'Run Away,' Gaeko's 'Gajah' feat. RM, and aepsa's 'Girls.'

Netizens are digging deeper into the idol’s upcoming music video and were astonished to discover that the art director of Set Me Free Pt.2 has also created a set design for Jimin’s W Korea shoot, RM's Wild Flower, and Indigo photoshoot. They have been conversing among themselves on social media about whether they will be able to survive the upcoming music video, which will release on March 17, 2023.

More about the artist's solo album FACE

Several concept photos for the solo album FACE have been released, both in software and hardware versions, featuring the idol looking esthetically and visually appealing. Fans also went gaga when he released a promotional video for the upcoming solo album.

The idol's upcoming solo album FACE will drop the official music video for the final main track on March 24, 2023, at 1 pm KST.

