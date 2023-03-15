“He said Moon Dong-eun’s dialogue”: Fans go wild after BTS’ Jungkook reenacted Song Hye-kyo’s scene from The Glory

On March 14, BTS’ Jungkook went live on the South Korean social media platform Weverse to interact with his fans.

When the idol came live for the second time on Weverse on the same day, he changed his outfit from a black shirt to a white shirt with specks. Fans went wild after watching Jungkook in the said attire and could not stop praising him for his visuals. He also reenacted Song Hye-kyo’s scene from The Glory Part 1.

While replying to a fan’s question, Jungkook replied that he’s been watching Netflix series The Glory and also reenacted the famous Bravo scene where Song Hye-kyo’s character Moon Dong-eun was seen sarcastically clapping for the antagonist in the show Yeon-jin as she receives an award. Lim Ji-yeon plays the role of Yeon-jin in the drama.

𝘾뷔⁷ @soshomeishoyou OMGGGGGG JUNGKOOK WATCHED THE GLORY!?!?!?!?!??!! HE SAID MOON DONGEUN'S DIALOGUE OMGGGGGG JUNGKOOK WATCHED THE GLORY!?!?!?!?!??!! HE SAID MOON DONGEUN'S DIALOGUE

“He’s so funny”: Fans can’t get enough of Jungkook imitating Song Hye-kyo’s scene from The Glory

Fans found it both amusing and hilarious how Jungkook was reenacting Song Hye-kyo’s scene. He was seen clapping with both hands and congratulating the drama character. While other ARMYs feel elated that they are watching The Glory and think both of them are nothing less than a Soulmate.

In his previous live performance on February 3, 2023, the idol mentioned that he has to watch a show that is currently trending and later mentioned The Glory and that he needs to watch it as soon as possible. The idol also stated in his live that the Song Hye-kyo’s character was cool.

Take a look at how fans are reacting to the same:

jungkook admirer @dreamjeons jungkook was imitating dongeun during that one scene in 'the glory' ahah jungkook was imitating dongeun during that one scene in 'the glory' ahah https://t.co/STvvOa2udv

☼˖☽ 🪞 @acekoomi Jungkook doing one of the iconic scenes from The Glory part1 Jungkook doing one of the iconic scenes from The Glory part1 😭 https://t.co/YKm8CeuXML

Trusfrated Chan @trusfratedchan

I couldn't see we'll...ahhh now I can see well. I'm watching The Glory

*Starts clapping like in drama saying it looked cool -one of the scenes where the main character looks cool*

#JUNGKOOK GOD HE'S SOOOO SEXXXXXXYYYYYYI couldn't see we'll...ahhh now I can see well. I'm watching The Glory*Starts clapping like in drama saying it looked cool -one of the scenes where the main character looks cool* GOD HE'S SOOOO SEXXXXXXYYYYYY🐰 I couldn't see we'll...ahhh now I can see well. I'm watching The Glory*Starts clapping like in drama saying it looked cool -one of the scenes where the main character looks cool*#JUNGKOOK https://t.co/DGypLBBzO5

bora 🍇 (slow) @bora_twts oh I can see so clearly now!

the glory? I’m watching it now!

“yeonjin, you’re so amazing!” (a scene from the drama) oh I can see so clearly now!the glory? I’m watching it now!“yeonjin, you’re so amazing!”(a scene from the drama) 🐰 oh I can see so clearly now!🐰 the glory? I’m watching it now!🐰 “yeonjin, you’re so amazing!” 👏👏👏👏 (a scene from the drama) https://t.co/EmqyB6uEIi

yariii @enbytannies jungkook watching the glory while i started watching it too, like if this doesn't mean were soulmates idk what else does jungkook watching the glory while i started watching it too, like if this doesn't mean were soulmates idk what else does https://t.co/nUUX7gDS0N

ale⁷ ia 📚 @BANGTANDlARIES

no way jungkook was imitating dongeun during in that one scene in 'the glory' no way jungkook was imitating dongeun during in that one scene in 'the glory' 😭https://t.co/jaLLiGvNcT

Hyekyotheint @hyekyotheint



Jungkook from BTS

Donghae from Super Junior

Taeyeon from SNSD

Seulgi from Red Velvet

Ryujin from Itzy



#SongHyeKyo Here are the lists of celebrities who are imitated& mentioned #TheGlory Jungkook from BTSDonghae from Super JuniorTaeyeon from SNSDSeulgi from Red VelvetRyujin from Itzy Here are the lists of celebrities who are imitated& mentioned #TheGloryJungkook from BTSDonghae from Super JuniorTaeyeon from SNSDSeulgi from Red VelvetRyujin from Itzy#SongHyeKyo https://t.co/9ghAkLSGwP

Many other celebrities who are watching The Glory include Donghae from Super Junior, Seulgi from Red Velvet, Taeyeon from SNSD, Ryujin from ITZY, and others.

It is one of the trending and hit dramas on Netflix at present and has recorded a viewership of 24.5 million hours worldwide for the first part within three days of release as per Netflix. While the second part ranked at No.1 position in thirty-five countries, according to Netflix.

The drama showcases how Moon Dong-eun takes revenge on people who have bullied her in high school to the extent that she is wounded with burn scars on her body. The show also sheds light on the brutal bullying and torture in the show.

hope⁷ @winnttaebear JUNGKOOK LIVE (March 14,2023)



PART 1 PART 2 PART 3 JUNGKOOK LIVE (March 14,2023)PART 1 PART 2 PART 3 https://t.co/VDrCnUKLUL

Jungkook also talked about many other things in his Weverse Live where he was seen giving a few tips on how one can go to bed earlier and sleep soundly. He was also seen enjoying his time with the fans and having a drink.

While some fans expressed their concern and asked the idol to stop drinking, he mentioned that he does not have a habit of drinking. Rather, he likes to drink but keeps it moderate and as an adult he is allowed to do so.

Overall, Jungkook came live three times on Weverse in one day and in different attires every time. Fans went wild over his visuals and flirty replies. They wish to see more of the idol’s live in future. He concluded the live show by stating that he got a runny nose when he was drunk and bid adieu to his fans.

*✧ @taeteluv_ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… at least we got taekook instagram live before jungkook deleted his ig at least we got taekook instagram live before jungkook deleted his ig 😭 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Zy1exSTUcz

The Euphoria singer has been very much active on social media, chatting and interacting with his fans whenever he wants. He recently broke the internet by deleting his Instagram account given the reason that he doesn’t use it anymore and won’t be needing the same in the future.

Jungkook was also the first member of BTS to go live on Instagram with fellow member Kim Tae-hyung, where they were seen chatting and using the Instagram features. The idol was seen playing with his pet Bam and showcasing his mouth live. It also became the third most viewed live show on Instagram.

It has been reported by South Korean media outlets that Jungkook is preparing for his upcoming solo album. However, nothing has been confirmed by his agency Bighit Entertainment and fans are eagerly waiting for the agency’s official statement.

