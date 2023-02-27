“Protect Our Jungkook”: ARMYs call for Bighit to investigate how sasaengs are getting access to idol’s personal information

On February 26, 2023, BTS ARMYs started trending "Protect Our Jungkook" on Twitter, as an alleged sasaeng (the Korean term for obsessed fans and stalkers) obtained the idol's private information and threatened to leak it on their Instagram accounts.

A video shared by the sasaeng features the idol occupied with his phone. Besides that, they also uploaded some stories on Instagram, revealing that they know who Jungkook is dating.

However, ARMYs are not elated with the leaks and are now urging Bighit Entertainment to investigate the matter and determine how a stalker got hold of such private information.

Some sasaengs are out there leaking private info about Jungkook. It's high time for investigting about who is behind this all and protect Jungkook's privacy

Some sasaengs are out there leaking private info about Jungkook. It's high time for investigting about who is behind this all and protect Jungkook's privacy

Outraged netizens claim that real fans don't "want to know any personal information about Jungkook"

In one of the stories shared by the sasaeng, they claimed that they had hired personal hackers to hack into the idol’s photo album and get their pictures. The person wrote:

"I'm a very dangerous girl and I can destroy any idol but God gave me a good heart that's why I don't hurt anyone."

The person further added that their primary job is to help K-pop stans disclose the truth about their favorite idols.

Two of the videos shared by the sasaeng featured the idol in his gym, possibly amidst boxing sessions. In another story posted by them, they wrote that nobody will be able to know about the idol's dating life if they leave social media, adding that it is rare to find someone who will provide fans with solid facts.

However, the sasaeng's leaked information has only sparked rage among ARMYs, who are now actively requesting Bighit Entertainment to take action as soon as possible, before any further personal information about Jungkook is revealed.

One fan tweeted:

"A real army never wants to know any personal information about jungkook.. Leave my man alone."

…Leave my man alone 🥺

A real army never wants to know any personal information about jungkook…Leave my man alone

Here are some other reactions on social media:

JeonMarilynMay

@BIGHIT_MUSIC



@HYBEOFFICIALtwt



Investigate who is selling Jungkook's personal information to crazy stalkers and sasaengs and

Investigate who is selling Jungkook's personal information to crazy stalkers and sasaengs and PROTECT OUR JUNGKOOK!

Some also observed that despite the idol sharing personal updates from time to time, stalkers continue to invade his privacy. One fan tweeted:

"A real army would never do something that would have the safety of boys on stake and I can't believe the number of people follow her ARE YOU SERIOUS LEAVE HIM ALONE PROTECT OUR JUNGKOOK. They already share enough of their life with us."

𝗭𝗶𝗮𝗮

A real army would never do something that would have the safety of boys on stake and I can't believe the number of people follow her ARE YOU SERIOUS LEAVE HIM ALONE PROTECT OUR JUNGKOOK They already share enough of their life with us

This man shares almost everything he wanna share to us just like how he shares his tattoo, what he is currently doing, his personal life. But it's still saddening that there's still people who went too far, at least respect him as a human



This man shares almost everything he wanna share to us just like how he shares his tattoo, what he is currently doing, his personal life. But it's still saddening that there's still people who went too far, at least respect him as a human

please, I am begging you to protect him:(

@BIGHIT_MUSIC @HYBEOFFICIALtwt



Hello, bighit; please, I am asking you to take action to protect jungkook; this needs to stop; I don't want anything to hurt him. My heart won't take it please, I am begging you to protect him:(

Many fans are also fearing for the safety of the idol as they shared story highlights where the account owner has claimed to be in contact with more than twenty sasaengs who allegedly sell them the information.

In the highlights, the person has also claimed to have leaked photos of Kim Tae-hyung, adding that procuring information about idols from their photo album was effortless as they were in touch with sasaengs close to the idol and could get information just by providing them with money.

All of this information is now a cause of concern for fans and they are requesting others to email Bighit Entertainment to inform them about the gravity of the situation.

Please please email bighit and report this it to them. This is extremely dangerous and unacceptable @BIGHIT_MUSIC @bts_bighit pls protect our jungkook

Guys! This is sickening!!! A lot of people supporting this account! She also take a request now! Surprisingly, a lot of Armys support this!!!



PROTECT OUR JUNGKOOK

Guys! This is sickening!!! A lot of people supporting this account! She also take a request now! Surprisingly, a lot of Armys support this!!! PROTECT OUR JUNGKOOK ( I had to follow her since her account is private )

The sasaeng also reportedly has a TikTok account where they upload unauthorized and leaked pictures, videos, and other information regarding idols, thus invading their privacy and personal information.

In brief, about the Euphoria Singer

Daily_JK97



#14 - Left and Right - 519M

#17 - Euphoria - 457M



JUNGKOOK is the ONLY Soloist to have two songs in the "Top 20 most streamed songs by K-pop Acts on Spotify" at #14 and #17! #14 - Left and Right - 519M #17 - Euphoria - 457M

Popularly known as the golden maknae of BTS, Jungkook has always been famous for his humble, hardworking and down-to-earth personality. He’s been working in the K-pop industry for over a decade now, and is credited with numerous songs, some of which are collaborations with other artists as well.

The idol has recently been occupied enjoying his leisure time with fans, appearing live on social media platforms including Weverse for four to five hours, and also creating history for the group by becoming the first member of the group to go live on Instagram. Fans are awaiting more of the updates from him.

It has been reported by the South Korean media that Jungkook has been preparing for his solo album and will join his mandatory military service sometime in 2024. However, no information regarding his enlistment has been confirmed by Bighit Entertainment yet.

