“That’s queen meeting queen”: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s fans react to their idol meeting Charlize Theron at Dior AW23

On February 28, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo met Hollywood actress Charlize Theron at Dior’s Paris Fashion Week Show.

From her body language, it seemed that she was eagerly waiting for her chance to have a conversation with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. Fans from both sides were happy to see this wholesome interaction between them.

Pictures of their interaction went viral, with several fans calling it a crossover between two superstars.

The way Charlize was waiting for Jisoo and respecting her time and team. That's queen meeting queen

Fans swoon over BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Charlize Theron interacting at Dior AW23

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo had a brief interaction with Charlize Theron at Dior AW23. The Atomic Blonde actress asked the Snowdrop star about her long flight from Korea to Paris, admiring her strength and determination to fulfill her professional commitments.

"darling you're so..

"you're.. yess 🏻too strong" - Charlize Theron



JISOO THE FACE OF DIOR

"yesterday? how long is the flight took from…"
"darling you're so.."
"you're.. yess🏻too strong" - Charlize Theron

The media was seemingly crowding BLACKPINK’s Jisoo to the point where she was feeling overwhelmed. The Atomic Blonde star stepped in saying that she will be “protecting Jisoo”, eliciting a sweet smile from the Pink Venom star.

Naturally, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo fans were happy to witness this wholesome interaction between the Snowdrop star and Charlize Theron. Thus, they took to social media to praise the Mad Max: Fury Road star for her kindness and humility towards Jisoo.

jisoo loops @jsIoops charlize theron and jisoo my new favorite friendship <3 charlize theron and jisoo my new favorite friendship <3 https://t.co/v84Gt2aGRk

JISOO THE FACE OF DIOR

#JISOOxDiorAW23



can't believe i'll see the day jisoo's doing a peace sign with the Charlize Theron

mary saw namu 🌙 @intaesarms non charlize theron che dice “guys guys.. i’m protecting her” piazzandosi d’avanti a jisoo .. SHE KNOWS HER IMPACT OMG non charlize theron che dice “guys guys.. i’m protecting her” piazzandosi d’avanti a jisoo .. SHE KNOWS HER IMPACT OMG https://t.co/ghaX1qvhNn

JISOO THE FACE OF DIOR



And how visual she is ^^ Jisoo who can make charlize Theron do pose

g 💘 @dolceandpinks jisoo x charlize theron was not on my 2023 agenda lmfao jisoo x charlize theron was not on my 2023 agenda lmfao https://t.co/JaHHnDRfJW

Charlize seem so nice 🥹



JISOO THE FACE OF DIOR

#JISOO with Charlize Theron
Charlize seem so nice 🥹

instagram.com/p/CpNiqnerJIA/…



JISOO THE FACE OF DIOR

JISOO and Charlize Theron by Harpers Bazaar Japan

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo too took to her Instagram stories to share a picture with Theron and tagged her official Instagram account as well. The Snowdrop star has been the official brand ambassador for the luxe brand for over two years now.

J 슈 🤍🐰 @AsianDramaLuv Awwww jisoo posted a pic of her with charlize theron Awwww jisoo posted a pic of her with charlize theron 💜 https://t.co/k59ggGsWi9

Fans took to social media to trend “Jisoo” and “Jisoo The Face of Dior” to congratulate the Pink Venom singer on yet another successful collaboration with the luxury fashion brand.

Jisoo becomes the first Asian star to grace the cover of Vogue France

ٰ @jisoogaIIery kim jisoo for vogue france kim jisoo for vogue france https://t.co/oYkuqfJla1

BLACKPINK’s oldest member Jisoo has become the first K-pop idol and Asian star to grace the cover of Vogue France.

The exclusive cover was unveiled last month on February 22. The Snowdrop star was seen adorning a black dress and straight black hair with a fancy fringe cut.

Vogue France expressed their happiness at having the BLACKPINK member on board as their first-ever Asian cover star and praised her for being a pop-culture icon for the youth.

“Jisoo is more than a global pop icon — she’s pop culture’s next-generation icon.”

Furthermore, they stated that BLACKPINK member Jisoo was the perfect cover model for the fashion magazine as she embodies all the values of a true pop star and still possesses a charm unique to her.

Previously, France-based influencer marketing platform, Lefty, chose the Pink Venom crooner as the number one fashion influencer in the world with a net-worth of $21.9 million dollars.

Jisoo is currently busy with the BORN PINK World Tour, and their next stop is the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on March 4.

