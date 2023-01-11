On January 11, Coachella took to their official social media platforms to announce that BLACKPINK will headline Coachella 2023. The Pink Venom singers made history as the first-ever K-pop artist to headline the iconic music festival.

They previously performed at Coachella in 2019, but this will be their first time as headliners of the iconic music festival.

The group will perform for two nights on April 15 and 22 at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California. In addition to the talented four-member girl group, Bad Bunny and Frank Ocean are the other two headliners for Coachella 2023.

BLACKPINK joins Beyoncé as the only other female artist of color to headline Coachella

BLACKPINK has joined Lemonade singer Beyoncé as the only other female artist of color to headline Coachella. The Pink Venom singers are also joining Björk, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, and Billie Eilish as female headliners at one of the biggest music festivals in the United States and the world as well.

BLINKs took to social media to react to their iconic achievement. “BLACKPINK X Coachella” and “BLACKPINK COACHELLA X Headliner” tweets are gaining traction amongst fans online.

BLINKs have declared that "BLACKPINK is a revolution."

BLINKs have pointed out that the Shut Down singers are the first K-pop artist to headline both the biggest music festivals in the United States and the United Kingdom in the same year, Coachella and BST Hyde Park. For those unversed, they will headline BST Hyde Park on July 2nd, 2023.

The first Korean artist to headline biggest US and the biggest UK music festival in a Single Year.... BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK BLINK UNION 💕 @BBU_BLACKPINK



not just a plus or invited by a guest, but they are going to be THE HEADLINER of COACHELLA 2023!



BLACKPINK COACHELLA HEADLINER

BLACKPINK becomes the FIRST KPOP GROUP to perform on the MAIN STAGE! not just a plus or invited by a guest, but they are going to be THE HEADLINER of COACHELLA 2023!

japchaé ✨ @sunsetsandrosie



I'm so happy and proud! Y'all don't know how HUGEEE THIS IS! Blackpink really is on another level y'all can keep crying!

BLACKPINK COACHELLA HEADLINER

I'm so happy and proud! Y'all don't know how HUGEEE THIS IS! Blackpink really is on another level y'all can keep crying!

BLΛCKPIИK GLOBAL FANBASE @BLACKPINKGLOBAL



This is the first time that the festival will be headlined entirely by nonwhite artists.” - Los Angeles Times



BLACKPINK COACHELLA HEADLINER

"Coachella will feature its most global and diverse slate of headliners to date. This is the first time that the festival will be headlined entirely by nonwhite artists." - Los Angeles Times

All the artists are divided into three categories and will be performing on two separate dates in the same month. All three headliners will perform on different dates. Bad Bunny, Chemical Brothers, Becky G, and others will be performing on April 14 and 21.

BLACKPINK, The Kid Laroi, Charlie XCX, Diljit Dosanjh, and others will be performing on April 15 and 22. Finally, Frank Ocean, Jackson Wang, DPR IAN and DPR LIVE and Ali Sethi will be performing on April 16 and 23.

The pre-sale for tickets begins on January 13th, Friday at 11 am PT. There are limited passes for weekend 1, and fans will try their luck for the second week, which features the talented girl group as headliners.

BLACKPINK add more tour dates for BORN PINK World Tour

BLACKPINKOFFICIAL @BLACKPINK

We had an amazing time with you guys and hope to see you all again! รักนะ



Bangkok! Thank you for making the start of our Asian tour special We had an amazing time with you guys and hope to see you all again! รักนะ

On January 9, YG Entertainment announced that they are adding more tour dates for the BORN PINK World Tour. They will be performing in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on March 19, an additional day for their Singapore stop on May 14, and two- brand-new Macau concert dates on May 20 and 21.

With their BORN PINK World Tour, the Pink Venom singers have set a new concert record. With a combined audience of approximately 1.5 million, the BORN PINK World Tour has broken the record for the biggest world tour by a K-pop girl group.

They commenced their concert on October 15 in Seoul, South Korea, and then headed to North America to complete 14 shows in seven cities and 10 European concerts in seven cities soon after.

They began 2023 with a concert in Bangkok, Thailand, and will head to Hong Kong where they will perform at the AsiaWorld Arena on January 13, 14, and 15.

