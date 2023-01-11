10+ Thai celebrities who attended BLACKPINK’s Born Pink concerts in Thailand

BLACKPINK held a two-day concert in Bangkok, Thailand, as part of their Born Pink World Tour in Asia on January 7 and 8, at the Suphachalasai National Stadium.

The first day of BLACKPINK’s Born Pink concert coincided with the 2023 Golden Disc Awards being held at the Rajamangala Stadium, leading to terrible traffic in Bangkok. However, no amount of traffic could stop BLINKs from assembling in large numbers to cheer for their favorite girls.

Thailand is also BLACKPINK's Lisa's native country, and the group therefore has a strong fanbase there, which includes a number of Thai celebrities who also turned up at the Born Pink concert to show their support for the K-pop idols.

10+ Thai actors who showed off their BLINK status at BLACKPINK’s Born Pink concert in Thailand

1) Bible and Build

Bible and Build, known for their breakout roles as Vegas and Pete respectively in the well-known BL series KinnPorsche, were among the many celebrities who were present at BLACKPINK’s Born Pink concert. Bible has even openly stated that his favorite member is Rosé and has even named his guitar after her.

2) Tay, New, and Off

GMMTV’s veteran actors “Tay” Tawan Vihokratana, “New” Thitipoom Techaapaikhun, and “Off” Jumpol Adulkittiporn were also present on the first day of the Born Pink concert.

Off’s upcoming series called Cooking Crush, set to air sometime soon in 2023, will see the actor paired with his long-time on-screen partner Gun. Meanwhile, Tay and New are set to star in the Thai adaptation of the Japanese BL series Cherry Magic, which is also scheduled to be released in 2023.

3) Win and Dew

GMMTV’s veterans were joined by the new-generation actors “Win” Metawin and “Dew” Jirawat Sutivanichsak, who were seen cheering for BLACKPINK. Both actors have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the Thai entertainment industry after starring in the immensely popular show F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers.

4) Jennie Panhan

The famous Thai host, actress, and model Jennie Panhan was one of the few fangirls in a sea of fanboys who came out to support BLACKPINK.

5) Mile, Nodt, and Tong

Build and Bible were not the only members of the KinnPorsche cast who were vibing to BLACKPINK at their concert. Kinn (Mile) was accompanied by his onscreen bodyguard Big (Nodt) and older brother Tankhun (Tong), who decided to step away for a day from their mafia lifestyle to enjoy BLACKPINK’s concert.

6) Nunew, Zee, Max, and Nat

The entire main cast of Cutipie the Series, Zee, Max, Nunew, and Nat, along with their director, Aof, were at the Born Pink concert. Nunew and Zee also attended BLACKPINK’s Born Pink concert in Seoul when they were in town for their fan meeting.

7) Ohm Thitiwat

Ohm, known for his role as Dean in Until We Meet Again and Between Us, uploaded a picture to his Instagram holding BLACKPINK’s official lightstick, announcing that he attended the girl group’s concert.

8) Yin and War

The main couple from the wildly popular 2020 BL series Love Mechanics, Yin and War, were also spotted in the crowd enjoying the BLACKPINK concert. However, both the actors arrived separately at the venue.

9) Mike Chinnarat

Long-time fan of BLACKPINK, Mike was right at the front with his Bl-ping-bong to watch his favorite K-pop idols sing their hearts out. Mike has starred in various Thai classics such as Tonhon Chonlatee, Theory of Love, and 2gether.

10) Freen and Becky

The stars of Gap The Series, Becky and Freen, were also seen having a good time at the Born Pink concert from the many stories they uploaded to their personal Instagram accounts. Becky and Freen are the first ever actors to become the protagonists in an official GL series.

11) Bie

The Thai-Taiwanese actor, Bie, attended the girl group’s concert in Bangkok with his daughter and commemorated the moment with a cute picture on his Instagram story.

Apart from the aforementioned Thai actors, the Thai Royal Family was allegedly also in attendance at the concert. A special luxurious seating area was apparently made just for the members of the Royal Family.

