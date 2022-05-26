Kinnporsche: Makers tease a tragic death in this Thai BL drama

KinnPorsche, the Thai BL drama that is currently on-air, captured the attention of fans from the get-go. The queer love story is based on a famous web novel penned by the writing duo DAEMI. The show stars Phakphum Romsaithong (Mile) and Nattawin Wattanagitiphat (Apo) in lead roles, and the anticipation surrounding the show’s new episodes has increased exponentially. One of the reasons for this has been a rumor spread across social media platforms such as Discord and Reddit.

According to fans, the show's makers revealed that there would be a tragic death in this season of KinnPorsche. It is unclear if either of the lead characters will face a terrible fate, but going by the books, death might befall on someone very close to Kinn or Porsche.

A screenshot of a conversation between fans of the Thai show on Discord (Image via Discord)

Post a speculated death, will there be another season of KinnPorsche?

In addition to hinting about a tragic death set to take place in the drama, the makers also shared with a news outlet,

“It’s definitely not just one season, but we still can’t reveal more details.”

Pond Krisda Witthayakhajorndet — one of the directors of KinnPorsche — added,

“We have more plans than just one season. Now that we have received a good response from the fans, that should give us the strength to keep going.”

It must be noted that the book the drama is based upon hasn’t concluded either. Hence, there is no clarity on whether Kinn and Porsche or the side characters Time, Tae, Tem, and Vegas and Pete will get their happy ending.

What is KinnPorsche all about?

KinnPorsche is a Thai BL show based on a book of the same name. The series, however, veers away from the treatment of the book and does so in the best possible manner. For instance, the toxic traits prevalent in the book have been taken care of with sensitivity in the series. The love between Kinn, the son of a mafia kingpin in Thailand, and Porsche, a bartender who coincidentally crosses paths with this young man, is racy both on the screen and on the pages.

The uncut version of the weekly episodes is also available to be streamed. The love between Kinn and Porsche begins on quite a problematic note before different facets of their relationship and their love for each other are explored. Apo and Mile, the actors who play the lead role in the show, in the meantime, continue to keep fans entertained with their lively social media feed. For one, fans cannot help but ship these two in real life.

KinnPorsche season 1 is said to consist of 14 episodes. Fans can stream the uncut version of the Thai series on iQiyi and iQ.com every Saturday at 01:00 PM ET.

