5 upcoming BL dramas from GMMTV to binge-watch in 2023

GMMTV recently released their list of upcoming BL dramas and fans are going gaga over the amazing line-up in store for them.

GMMTV, short for Grammy TV, is the leading production house and talent agency based in Thailand. They not only produce various dramas but also songs, variety shows, and music videos. They are primarily well-known for their BL dramas, which are also considered Thailand’s soft power.

BL drama, which stands for Boy's Love, is a fictional genre that showcases romantic relationships between two male characters. Although there are a variety of upcoming BL dramas from different production houses set to be released in 2023, this article will focus on the ones listed by GMMTV as they were one of the first agencies in Thailand and the world to popularize BL dramas.

Hidden Agenda, Cherry Magic, and three other upcoming BL dramas announced by GMMTV for 2023

1) Hidden Agenda

The Star in my Mind couple, Dunk and Joong, are back in GMMTV’s upcoming BL drama Hidden Agenda. The plot is set in a university setting, characteristic of most BL shows that come out of GMMTV. Dunk plays the character Zo, who has a crush on the most popular student in college, Nita.

However, due to his lack of experience in matters of love, he decides to ask her ex-boyfriend, Joke, played by Joong, for help to woo her. Joke decides on helping him under certain conditions, which reveals his "hidden agenda" as he himself has a secret crush on Zo and is trying to get close to him. Fans are looking forward to seeing the love-hate relationship between Joong and Dunk blossom on the show.

2) A Boss and a Babe

Fans are glad that GMMTV’s upcoming BL drama A Boss and a Babe, starring the Enchanté couple Force and Book, is an office romance concept, which is a rarity.

Book plays the role of a gamer named Chay whose wish is to enter the e-sports gaming industry, however, life takes a strange turn for him when he is made to intern at a company, leaving very little time for his passion.

Things take a turn for the worse when his boss Gun, played by Force, takes a liking to the oblivious intern and starts asking him to perform unreasonable errands out of the blue, much to his confusion. Unfurling the romance between a clueless intern and his flirtatious boss will be exciting to watch for the fans.

3) Cooking Crush

After their mega-hit 2022 BL series Not Me, which earned them critical acclaim, the veteran BL couple Off and Gun are back to play as each other’s love interest in the upcoming drama Cooking Crush.

The series is a rom-com exploring the lives of chef Prem, played by Gun, who dreams of becoming successful in the culinary world, however, his attempts in the kitchen have always been disastrous.

Ten, played by Off, approaches Prem to teach him how to cook and the chef decides to capitalize on the opportunity to scam him for money. Unknown to Prem, Ten readily agreed to be scammed because of his underlying agenda. Food is not the only steaming thing about the show and the audience is in for a ride.

4) Only Friends

GMMTV is known for their safe plots when it comes to BL shows, however, for the first time they’re towing the line with their experimental upcoming BL drama called Only Friends.

The show dives into the relationship of six friends, if they can even be called that, who have a friends-with-benefits relationship going on amongst themselves and manage to cross all barriers of toxicity in the process. The drama explores dark themes of adult life including cheating, betrayals, and frequent back-stabbing.

Only Friends stars Force and Book of Enchanté fame, First, Khaotung, and Neo of The Eclipse fame, as well as Mark of Bad Buddy fame.

5) Cherry Magic (Thailand)

After a long wait since Dark Blue Kiss, released in 2019, Tay and New are finally releasing another BL drama, which is the remake of a Japanese series.

Their upcoming BL drama titled Cherry Magic revolves around the life of a vi*gin, Achi, played by New, who on his 30th birthday acquires the power of reading minds when he touches anybody. Due to this power, he accidentally finds out that the popular guy in his office, Karan, played by Tay, is secretly in love with him. Chaos and romance ensue as Achi tries to come to terms with his own feelings.

These are not the only upcoming BL dramas in GMMTV’s roster as their compilation show titled Our Skyy is about to get a second season as well, which will star multiple couples from their previously popular BL dramas. Also included in the list were shows such as Last Twilight and Dangerous Romance, as well as their first ever GL drama titled 23.5.

