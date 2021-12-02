‘Nitima’ and ‘Not Me’ Thai dramas inspired by GOT7’s fanfictions

To think fanfictions would inspire actual production and creation of dramas seems a far sight. However, GOT7’s fanfictions have given birth to two Thai BL dramas. For the unversed, BL stands for Boy Love, or in simpler terms, a love story between two males.

In particular, fans found Thai dramas Nitima (or Nitima The Series) and Not Me similar to the GOT7 fanfictions, eventually remarking that the drama series is based on fanfictions.

Since TikTok user @minlytix brought it to Ahgases (GOT7’s fandom) attention, the entire fandom is collectively going berserk over the never-imagined scenario.

Latest Thai BL dramas are based on GOT7’s fanfictions of JAY B and Jinyoung, and Mark Tuan and BamBam

Thai BL dramas have been on the rise for the last few years, attracting millions of audiences worldwide. The cliched romance, but with two males, the perspective of normalizing relationships without anyone in the fictional or real-world judging them, is refreshing for fans. Even so, no one was ready for the surprise of having two dramas based on GOT7’s fanfictions.

In AU (Alternate Universe) stories, fans love shipping two members of a K-pop group story and weaving delicate, fun, and sometimes adult fan stories. TikTok user @mintylix, who watched Nitiman The Series, uploaded a meme talking about the show's resemblance and fanfiction about leader JAY B and Jinyoung.

Meanwhile, another upcoming action drama, Not Me, is based on a famous Thai BL fanfiction featuring BamBam and Mark Tuan.

Nitiman was released in March 2021 and has only had ten episodes, while the fanfiction created by @Joell55 on Wattpad is ongoing. The series stars Jom Thanathorn Khuankaew and Noh Phouluang Thongprasert as Jinake/Jin and Be Bomb/Bom, respectively.

The fanfiction’s name, Nitiman: the Society and Lover, is quite similar to the show too. The story is heavily inspired by GOT7’s JAY B and Jinyoung, whose friendship has been the talk of the Ahgase town for a long time.

GOT7’s popularity in Thailand is no joke. BamBam, the rapper, hails from Thailand and is considered the Thai K-pop King. With such fandom power, Ahgases also discovered that an upcoming show titled Not Me is based on a GOT7 Thai BL fanfiction. Only this time, the story is about BamBam and Mark Tuan. Not Me offers a thrilling, suspenseful action story that will be released on December 12, 2021.

The discovery of GOT7 fanfictions turning into BL dramas has elicited fun reactions from fans. Check some out below.

Ray 🌻 mostly ia @ttsfyrad WHY MUST I SUFFER KNOWING A BL DRAMA WAS ADAPTED FROM A GOT7 FIC???????? WHY MUST I SUFFER KNOWING A BL DRAMA WAS ADAPTED FROM A GOT7 FIC????????

Sami_Baby @b3t_sammie omgg may bl drama based on a Got7 fanfic omgg may bl drama based on a Got7 fanfic

magui @carlesleee wdym a bl drama adapted from a got7 fanfic?!??! 😳 wdym a bl drama adapted from a got7 fanfic?!??! 😳

Meanwhile, Nitiman is available on WeTV and PlanT.N Entertainment channel on YouTube for free. Not Me is also set to premiere on GMMTV’s YouTube channel soon.

