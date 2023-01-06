BLACKPINK’S DDU-DU DDU-DU marks history on YouTube as the first K-pop video to earn 2 billion views

Blackpink’s DDU-DU DDU-DU just shattered a new record, as their single has become the first music video by a K-pop group to earn two billion YouTube views.

The group’s label YG Entertainment shared the news on Twitter on Wednesday, marking this as the first time a K-pop group has achieved this massive feat. Gangnam Style by Psy, the soloist, was the first K-pop video to hit a billion views and now has 4.6 billion views.

According to YG Entertainment, the music video hit its two billion mark on 8:57 AM KST on Wednesday, January 4 after its release on June 15, 2018.

BLACKPINK’S DDU-DU DDU-DU breaks yet another record in YouTube History

BLACKPINK’S DDU-DU DDU-DU was released in 2018 as the lead track on the girl group’s first EP Square Up which consists of three other songs— Forever Young, Really, and This mini album gained much attention during their rookie phase for its catchy lyrics and addictive choreography.

The song became an instant hit among global fans for its signature gun shooting dancek and the chorus and also holds the trophy for being the first K-Pop group music video on YouTube to receive the most views per minute.

In August 2019, DDU-DU DDU-DU was certified gold by the RIAA, making Blackpink the first K-pop girl group to earn an RIAA certification.

The girl group is no strangers to breaking records, as they are the most-subscribed music group on YouTube, amassing 83.7 million subscribers. While the song has climbed higher to achieve 2 billion views on YouTube, it is closely followed by Kill This Love (1.7 billion), Boombayah (1.5 billion) and How You Like That (1.1 billion.)

BLACKPINK’s recent album BORN PINK’s tracks of Pink Venom and Shut Down have garnered a hundred millions views within days of its release on YouTube.

Fans call BLACKPINK “Legends” as they create history on YouTube

BLINKs are more excited now than ever to witness another piece of history in the making with the group. With the recent BORN PINK album release and the group causing waves over their tour with new trends everyday, BLINKs cannot catch a break with their idols achievements.

@YouTube first video by a k pop group to surpass 1B views and now first to surpass 2B. legends! @ygent_official @YouTube first video by a k pop group to surpass 1B views and now first to surpass 2B. legends! https://t.co/MTiAz7T405

DDU-DU DDU-DU TWO BILLON

#BLACKPINK @BLACKPINK D4 gave meaning to YG's Graphic Designers' jobs.DDU-DU DDU-DU TWO BILLON D4 gave meaning to YG's Graphic Designers' jobs. 😏🔥DDU-DU DDU-DU TWO BILLON #BLACKPINK @BLACKPINK https://t.co/QoiDd1Hz14

blink_teume 🌈💞 @blink_fbp Que pavimento ni que nada las bp fue el único grupo en llegar a los 2 B, si eso no es reconocimiento en el kpop yo me largo



"DDU-DU DDU-DU TWO BILLON" Que pavimento ni que nada las bp fue el único grupo en llegar a los 2 B, si eso no es reconocimiento en el kpop yo me largo"DDU-DU DDU-DU TWO BILLON" https://t.co/5YmiuConf4

In other news, YG entertainment confirmed Jisoo’s solo release in 2023. This makes her the last member to finally release her solo album in the group.

Meanwhile, the Lovesick Girls recently ended their European leg of the tour in the Netherlands and will start their Asian leg of the tour with their concert in Bangkok, Thailand on January 7.

