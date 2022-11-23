“I’m so proud of them”: BLACKPINK fans react as girl group wins first Daesang of career at Seoul Success Awards 2022

BLACKPINK won the first Daesang of their careers at the Seoul Success Awards 2022.

The Seoul Success Awards 2022 were held on November 21, 2022, in the Grand Ballroom of the Grand Hyatt Seoul Hotel. The talented girl group were nominated for a Daesang in the "Culture" category.

BLACKPINK fans are overjoyed as this is the girl group’s first Daesang in the course of their six-year career. The K-pop powerhouse debuted on August 8, 2016, with their first album, Square One, which featured the smash-hit upbeat tracks Boombayah and Whistle.

They have won several Korean and international awards like MTV awards, People’s Choice awards, Mnet Asian Music awards, Melon Music awards, and Seoul Music Awards, among others, but this is the first time they have won Daesang or the Grand Prize, which is considered the highest honor for musicians.

tam @RAINB0SE0K blackpink just won a daesang and this recognization are base on their contributions to the entire s korean economy, im so proud of them blackpink just won a daesang and this recognization are base on their contributions to the entire s korean economy, im so proud of them😭 https://t.co/gcivcfRrFv

BLACKPINK fans celebrate the group’s first Daesang on Twitter

BLACKPINK fans will agree that this is indeed their year to celebrate. The girls made a powerful comeback with their second full album BORN PINK, which is also their first group release since their 2020 album titled, THE ALBUM.

The group released the pre-debut single Pink Venom, and shortly after that, BORN PINK, both of which were well received by fans. Not only that, YG Entertainment announced that the Pink Venom singers will be embarking upon a huge world tour that will see them cover multiple venues in Korea, the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia, and other Asian countries.

The Seoul Success Awards is a popular award ceremony hosted by the Korean publication Sports Seoul. The popular award show is in its 14th year with awards given to worthy contenders in the field of popular culture, economics, and politics. It specifically aims to recognize notable Korean contenders who have made the country proud with achievements in various fields.

Even though BLACKPINK weren’t present to collect their own award, a representative from YG Entertainment, Yang Moon-young, was present to receive the award on the group’s behalf.

The presenters praised the group for being a worldwide band with a special mention of how their album BORN PINK was placed high on the Billboard 200 chart. However, that didn’t stop the group’s fans from taking to Twitter to celebrate their first career Daesang win.

Fans are happy to know that the BOOMBAYAH singers were chosen by industry experts for such a prestigious award. However, they have also asserted that BLACKPINK’s shine would not have dimmed even if they didn’t win a Daesang in their career as they are arguably the most popular girl group in the world.

Maxea @Maxea_lohr @BBU_BLACKPINK @BLACKPINK This reward is even more legit than music awards that can be manipulated... this recognization are base on their contributions to the entire s korean economy... such a respectable deasang than music awards../c @BBU_BLACKPINK @BLACKPINK This reward is even more legit than music awards that can be manipulated... this recognization are base on their contributions to the entire s korean economy... such a respectable deasang than music awards../c

Ratatatata @Justketa11 @BBU_BLACKPINK @BLACKPINK Seoul Success Awards is a big award in Korea! At the same time, this award does not vote, but industry experts will vote and they chose BP, congrats to the 4 girls @BBU_BLACKPINK @BLACKPINK Seoul Success Awards is a big award in Korea! At the same time, this award does not vote, but industry experts will vote and they chose BP, congrats to the 4 girls

Lisa BORN 2b PINK @ijpttar @BBU_BLACKPINK @lisasb1ch @BLACKPINK “Cultural category, daesang for singers winner is blackpink, they are a girl worldwide girl group who doesn’t need words to describe them as they came out with their full length album born pink this year and placed #1 on Billboard 200” @BBU_BLACKPINK @lisasb1ch @BLACKPINK “Cultural category, daesang for singers winner is blackpink, they are a girl worldwide girl group who doesn’t need words to describe them as they came out with their full length album born pink this year and placed #1 on Billboard 200”

_iamluckyyy @_iamluckyyy @BBU_BLACKPINK @BLACKPINK Congrats BLACKPINK! Well deserved! So proud that they won their first daesang and it isn’t based on fans vote. Very meaningful first win. @BBU_BLACKPINK @BLACKPINK Congrats BLACKPINK! Well deserved! So proud that they won their first daesang and it isn’t based on fans vote. Very meaningful first win.

On November 20, the talented girl group concluded the North American leg of their world tour with their final performance in Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium. Havana hitmaker Camilla Cabello joined member Jisoo to perform the latter’s song Liar on stage and even clicked photos backstage with the girls.

Other popular American celebrities who attended the group's concert were Selena Gomez, Usher, Olivia Rodrigo, and Gracie Abrahams. The girl group thanked their American fans for being a wonderful audience:

“We are very grateful for our fans who made tonight so beautiful!"

BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK charts for 9 weeks on Billboard 200

About Music Charts @AboutMusicYT 'Born Pink' by BLACKPINK is now the longest charting female kpop album on Billboard 200 this year (9 weeks).



- It has surpassed TWICE's 'Between 1&2' (8 weeks). 'Born Pink' by BLACKPINK is now the longest charting female kpop album on Billboard 200 this year (9 weeks).- It has surpassed TWICE's 'Between 1&2' (8 weeks). https://t.co/3eaF1rnlfL

BORN PINK makes Billboard history as it charts for nine consecutive weeks on Billboard 200. When the album was originally released, it ranked number one on the Billboard 200 charts.

They have now become the first K-pop female group to achieve this feat, beating their contemporaries TWICE’s mini-album BETWEEN 1&2 to become the longest-charting 2022 album by a female K-pop artist.

BLACKPINK previously achieved this phenomenal feat with their 2020 album, THE ALBUM, which also charted for nine consecutive weeks on Billboard 200.

On November 30, the Pink Venom singers will commence with the European leg of their tour with London’s The 02 Arena and are touted to visit Barcelona, Cologne, Paris, Copenhagen, Berlin, and Amsterdam for the entire duration of December.

