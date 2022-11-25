“Their team is incredible”: BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK World Tour director praises YG Entertainment’s behind-the-scenes crew

BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK World Tour creative director, Amy Bowerman, heaped praise on the squad working behind the scenes at YG Entertainment (YGE) in a recent interview with i-D Vice.

Bowerman gave curious fans a glimpse into YGE’s concert team, who are usually the masterminds behind the show. The London-based CD was impressed by the in-house team and even revealed that the production team was entirely female. She said:

“They have everything they could possibly need in-house. Their team is incredible; a fully female production team, which was amazing to be a part of.”

BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK concert tour creative director talks about YGE’s in-house team, female workforce in K-pop, and more

BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK World Tour is a highly anticipated event for two reasons. Firstly, the quintet is returning to offline performances for the first time in nearly two years. Secondly, YG Entertainment shared that it would be the largest scaled world tour ever seen by any K-pop girl group.

Amy Bowerman, the creative producer of Ceremony London, has given some insight into the inner workings of the BORN PINK World Tour. When asked why YG Entertainment collaborated with a Western production show instead of a local one, she hinted that it might be because of the wide range of people who were going to be together under one roof.

Bowerman added that the agency has a powerful, all-one-needs team. According to her, their strength lies in their diversity. Whether it is fashion or music, every member's interests and narratives are unique.

Bowerman said:

“A lot of YG’s team are mixed — their band is American, their music director is American, and we’re based in London. These girls have a lot of different interests, they pull from a lot of different narratives, they’re in the fashion world, they have a wide variety of music references — it made sense that all these people were brought together.”

The CD then talked about the female workforce in K-pop, one which the general public views as extremely low in number. She said:

“Walking into YG Entertainment I was like, wow, I’ve never worked with a female lighting designer ever. But they were like, ‘all lighting designers here are women’, which is amazing.”

Bowerman then revealed the significance behind the visuals and colors used for BLACKPINK’s concert. She explained that Ceremony London’s chain of thought is BLACKPINK itself, specifically, the meaning it entails. Having both black and pink reflected a “dark and feminine” persona, which the quintet has worked towards since their debut.

Bowerman shared some examples that are in tandem with the concept, saying:

“We have these hyper-feminine floral scenes but there’s a little bit of the grotesque in it; like a lily that’s leaking this weird metallic liquid, and of course the music is really dark."

The flower visuals that reflect BLACKPINK's personality (Image via Instagram/amylouisebowerman)

She added:

"There’s a strong energy about them and I think that’s what sets BLACKPINK apart, and they wanted that to come through — to show strength and beauty.”

BLACKPINK will begin their European leg of the BORN PINK World Tour with a concert in London on November 30, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes