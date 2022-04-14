Top 5 K-Pop music videos banned on South Korean television

People always aim to promote good values and learning through academics, culture and even with the media they consume. K-pop is no different. Content on the internet is seldom censored, but that is not the case with television. The television is accessed by all age groups and hence the content needs to be monitored accordingly.

Certain K-Pop music songs and videos might contain explicit lyrics, choreography, or visually graphic scenes. Such music videos are banned from being aired on television in South Korea.

Here are the top 5 K-pop music videos that are banned on South Korean television

1. BTS - Dope

BTS’ Dope is a track from their early days and is equally popular even today. The lyrics are unabashed as the group sings about its journey and success in the K-Pop industry. The hip-hop and rap infused music makes for a catchy hook.

The music video and the song however were not fully loved by the television broadcast industry. Due to certain explicit words, the song was deemed unfit for airing on KBS.

2. BlackPink - Kill This Love

BlackPink’s ultra hit Kill This Love was met with great appreciation and love from the fans globally. The music video was largely streamed and praised for the props and aesthetics. But the music video was a little less loved when it came to a television broadcast.

The music video for Kill This Love by BlackPink was banned from KBS. The reason? BlackPink member Rose was not wearing a seatbelt in the music video. The explanation was that not wearing a seatbelt violates the basic traffic laws and always promotes a wrong idea to the young viewers.

3. EXO - Lotto

Before the members enlisted for mandatory military service, EXO was quite active as a group when it came to comebacks and stages. One of the group's earlier releases Lotto was loved by the fans for its whacky visuals and lyrics.

The music video, or rather the title didn't sit well with KBS. The music video was banned from the South Korean television channel for including a brand name. (Lotto is synonymous to a lottery ticket). The group had to change the song's title and lyrics from 'Lotto' to 'Louder' so that it could be performed and promoted on KBS.

4. BigBang - FXXK IT

BigBang is a group notorious for their explicit lyrics and unabashed music videos. The group was not shy about throwing in one or a bunch of censorable words in a K-pop song if it meant getting their meaning across crystal clear.

They, too, were not spared from a television ban. BigBang's FXXK IT was banned from KBS for its slang and provocative lyrics. The group rejected a revision to make it more television broadcast-friendly.

5. NCT 127 - Cherry Bomb

NCT 127 is known for their punk take on music. They have proved time and again that they can break barriers with their music. Even with such great artistry, the group had to face a ban for their song Cherry Bomb.

South Korean broadcast company KBS deemed the NCT 127's song unfit for broadcast because the lyrics depicted acts of violence. The problem section was muted with a 'beep' but it was not accepted. The K-pop song went unpromoted on KBS.

Even with the most popular of artists, the stringent rules of broadcast apply. Groups like EXID, KARD,Winner, etc and artists like DEAN, Beenzino, Gain, etc have faced television ban for their K-pop songs and music videos which contain provocative lyrics or dance moves. Use of a brand name is also censored in several songs. What are your thoughts on the songs getting banned?

Edited by Somava Das