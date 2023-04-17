4 unforgettable moments of BLACKPINK at Coachella 2023

The first Korean act to ever headline the show, BLACKPINK at Coachella 2023 was truly a moment to behold. Performing on April 15, 2023, the four members delivered a concert-like experience to the Coachella crowd for nearly two hours. As a history-making quartet, the group proved their mettle as insurmountable performers and truly captured the attention of their audience, whether BLINKs or not.

While this was certainly not the quartet's first rodeo at Coachella, they have come a long way since they first performed at the music festival back in 2018. All members have now released incredible solo numbers in addition to group songs that highlight the whole team.

The uniqueness of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa created a synergy in their Coachella set that made it an unforgettable show for all those fortunate enough to watch it live.

Lisa's unfiltered MONEY performance, Jisoo surpising fans with her chair dance, and more unmissable moments from BLACKPINK at Coachella 2023

1) Lisa's expletive-ridden version of MONEY that captivated the audience

While all four members performed unbeatable versions of their solo songs, it was Lisa's jaw-dropping pole dancing and unfiltered MONEY lyrics that shocked and bewitched the audience in equal measure. She trended on Twitter with her amazing core strength, breezy moves, and incredible control while manipulating the pole.

Something in the air at Coachella also emboldened the Thai idol as she added more than one expletive within her set, shouting, "Drop some money/ Drop your f*ckin' money/ Drop some money/ Motherf*ckin' money, yeah." She also showed off new choreography for the song, with sensual moves, tantalizing viewers and making them all fans.

2) Typa Girl catching attention with fluffy white fans around the BLACKPINK girls

While the entire two-hour long set by BLACKPINK at Coachella was incredible, netizens seemed particularly taken by the usage of large fluffy white fan-like accouterments that were used as stage props during the Typa Girl performance.

The four members were revealed to be standing behind fans held by dancers, who opened them up to great cheers from the audience. All-black outfits on the four members only served to enhance the effect of the fans, only elevating their performance all the more.

3) When the opening stage of Pink Venom paved the way for the level of performance by BLACKPINK at Coachella 2023

Pink Venom from BLACKPINK's latest album Born Pink was highly anticipated by BLINKs everywhere as it was the group's first release in a while. The quartet seemed to use the same energy to announce themselves as true performers when they used the track on their opening stage, with the opening lyric, "BLACKPINK", seemingly reverberating in every viewer's heartbeat.

The track also showcased the group members' black and pink outfits that would be delicate and alluring in equal measure, showcasing their sheer experience and stage presence. Pink Venom set the stage for BLACKPINK's complete set, which eventually became a memorable moment from the headlining performance.

4) Jisoo's enticing dance during Pretty Savage with the chair astounding fans

Kim Ji-soo aka BLACKPINK's Jisoo has been oozing with confidence since the release of her solo song FLOWER. The eldest member was in peak form as she, along with her team members, eagerly showed the audience a brand new choreography for their hit song, Pretty Savage.

Dressed in a pretty pink and black outfit (the same one from the opening), Jisoo's irresistible charms as she smiled along with a sensual dance move involving her sitting on a chair slowly during the performance caught the attention of netizens. The moment went viral on Twitter as fans were taken in by her charisma while dancing.

Honorary mentions

Apart from the already mentioned moments, Rosé crediting fans for them getting to perform at Coachella, Jennie's effortless dance break during her You & Me solo stage, and the girls ending the headlining performance with an audience-oriented performance of Forever Young in outfits reminiscent of the first time BLACKPINK was at Coachella.

The music festival's first weekend might have reached its end, but BLACKPINK's performance on the second weekend is much awaited. Their Born Pink World Tour is also well on its way, with more Asian concerts next month. Having recently wrapped up a concert in Tokyo, the group also announced an 'Encore' of their tour with four more North American concerts in August 2023.

