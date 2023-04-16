BLACKPINK’s Coachella 2023 setlist: A thrilling 2-hour long set including viral hits and fan favorites

BLACKPINK’s Coachella 2023 setlist had BLINKs all fired up for one of their greatest nights. On April 15, 2023, the quartet made history as the first-ever female K-pop act to headline Coachella and made sure to give fans an incredible set. The group performed for nearly two hours and went from group performances to solo stages and back to group performances.

From classic hits such as BOOMBAYAH, WHISTLE, DDU-DU DDU-DU to new viral songs Pink Venom, MONEY, and FLOWER, BLACKPINK’s Coachella 2023 setlist ensured fans enjoyed themselves throughout their act. It also included fan-favorite tracks Typa Girl and FOREVER YOUNG.

BLACKPINK’s Coachella 2023 setlist ranges from old to new classic hits

April 15, 2023, marked a thrilling day in history for BLINKs as the four-member group BLACKPINK rocked a phenomenal setlist at Coachella. With their luxurious outfits that left many envious, the group showcased exciting performances for their fans.

BLACKPINK’s Coachella 2023 setlist was a mix of group and solo songs, giving each member their spotlight at the music event. Each member performed their own track along with their most popular hits, making millions of fans praise the strategic way it was curated.

Take a look at BLACKPINK’s Coachella 2023 setlist below:

Pink Venom

Kill This Love

How You Like That

Pretty Savage

Kick It

WHISTLE

WHISTLE (Dance remix)

You & Me (Jennie solo)

FLOWER (Jisoo solo)

Gone + On The Ground (Rosé solo)

MONEY (Lisa solo)

BOOMBAYAH

Lovesick Girls

PLAYING WITH FIRE

Typa Girl

Shut Down

TALLY

DDU-DU DDU-DU

FOREVER YOUNG

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Coachella 2023 setlist also included introductory stages for each solo member’s performance. It also featured some time for the singers to interact and talk to fans.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa stuns fans with an all-new explicit version of MONEY

sunshineliliii³²⁷ @lovelalisaonlyy

MOTHERFVCKING MONEY YEAH



LISA COACHELLA COMEBACK

#LisachellaIsHere

Since the setlist included both group and solo performances, it was naturally praised by BLINKs. #BlackpinkAtCoachella trended with over two million tweets worldwide on Twitter, as fans gushed over the many thrilling stages the Pink Venom singers put up.

From the nearly two-hour-long setlist, BLINKs especially couldn’t contain their excitement over Lisa performing an explicit version of her viral track, MONEY. The song was released in November 2021 as a b-side to the Thai rapper’s debut album LALISA, which had a title track of the same name.

However, MONEY quickly took over the world. At Coachella 2023, the group included a song with some tweaks that worked in their favor. Instead of just one explicit word in the chorus, the BLACKPINK rapper performed a version that included several cuss words.

Her performance became the most talked about solo performance, as fans trended #LisachellaIsHere, complimenting her powerful dance skills.

While BLACKPINK’s Coachella 2023 stage was already nearly two hours long with 18 songs, some fans still wished that they performed a few more tracks. In the end, the quartet gave fans several unforgettable moments.

