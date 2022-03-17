Ranking BLACKPINK's solo songs: Which one is more catchy?

BLACKPINK has cemented their position as one of the top girl groups in the world, with numerous fans awaiting their comeback. Fans were also eagerly waiting for the members' solo songs, and till now, three out of the four members have released solo songs, with Lisa and Rosé having released an album as well.

All the solo songs were met with success showcasing the individual personalities of the members perfectly. It was a refreshing departure for BLINKs from BLACKPINK's usual sound that they had gotten accustomed to.

Here are the top 5 BLACKPINK solo songs

5) Lalisa

At number five is Lisa's solo Lalisa from her debut album of the same name. This hip-hop and EDM infused track pays homage to her name and her Thai heritage. The music video was released on April 19, 2021 garnering 73.6 million views in 24 hours.

It peaked at number 2 on Billboard Global 200 and entered Billboard Hot 100 at number 84. Despite its success on the charts, the critical response to the song was mostly unfavorable, with journalist Rhian Daly of NME calling its quality low.

4) Gone

Coming in fourth is Rosé's b-side single Gone from her debut album R. It is a soft rock romantic ballad which allows Rosé to show off her raw vocals. Released on April 5, 2021 the song received 15 million views on YouTube in 24 hours. It also entered the Digital Songs Sales chart at number 15 and peaked at number 29 on Billboard Global 200.

The critical reception of the song was mixed with journalist Rhian Daly for NME calling the song boring on paper but praising her vocal skills which pushed the song to brilliance.

3) Money

At number three is one of the most commercially successful solo songs from a BLACKPINK member. Money was released on September 10, 2021 and is the b-side single from Lisa's debut album. It was met with increasing success after becoming viral on TikTok after being used as the sound for the edits of the popular Korean series Squid Game.

The song peaked at number 7 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S., at number 10 on Billboard Global 200, and at number 90 on Billboard Hot 100. On YouTube, it received 15 million views in 24 hours.

Critically, the song was praised for its catchy tunes and Lisa's showcase of her star power.

2) On the Ground

In second place is Rosé's debut single On the Ground from her debut album. It was released on March 12, 2021 and accumulated 41.6 million views in 24 hours. Rosé took part in writing this electro pop song, which critics deemed a feel-good and empowering song.

It debuted at number 1 on both Billboard Global Excl. U.S. and Billboard Global 200, and number 70 on the Billboard Hot 100, making her the highest charting Korean female soloist.

1) Solo

Coming in hot at number one is Jennie's debut single Solo, the first member to have released a solo song. The dance pop song was released on November 12, 2018 and received 16.1 million views in 24 hours, and reached 600 million views in 2021, the first for any female Korean soloist.

It topped Billboard's World Digital Songs Sales chart and was met with equal success in Korea, where it debuted number 1 on the Gaon Digital Chart. It also debuted at number 22 on Billboard Japan Hot 100. The song was praised for its catchy rhythm and chorus.

Now that three out of the four members of BLACKPINK have released their solos, BLINKs are desperately waiting for Jisoo's debut single, which is expected to be just as successful as the rest.

Edited by Sabika

