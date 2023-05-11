“We keep winning”: BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s fans celebrate as the idol confirms she will be attending the 76th Cannes Film Festival

On May 11, 2023, YG Entertainment confirmed that BLACKPINK’s Jennie will be attending the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 22nd. The 2023 Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 16 to May 27 at Cannes, France, where films and documentaries of various genres are screened at the film festival.

Earlier in April, the Cannes Film Festival announced their nominations and revealed that Jennie's debut show, The Idol, has been invited for the Out of Competition category. At the time, YG Entertainment announced that they hadn’t decided if BLACKPINK’s Jennie could attend the event, considering her prior commitments and the ongoing BORN PINK World Tour. However, now it has been confirmed that she will be attending the event to celebrate her The Idol.

As it happens, BLINKs are excited to witness BLACKPINK’s Jennie attend her first-ever Cannes Film Festival to represent The Idol. Moreover, when YG Entertainment announced her attendance at the event, fans interpreted this as moment of win for the singer as well as her fandom.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s debut Hollywood show The Idol will be airing on June 4

The Idol is HBO’s new show created by The Weeknd and Sam Levinson of the Euphoria fame. It follows the life of an upcoming promising pop singer Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp, who gets entangled in a whirlwind romance with an enigmatic cult leader, played by The Weeknd.

Not much is known about BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s part on the show, but it is believed that she has a brief yet crucial role to play and is reportedly an individual of a bi-sexual orientation in the series. Her character is also said to be a close friend of Jocelyn. The series will air on June 4, and BLINKs are excited to see the SOLO singer grace the French carpet.

💝 @iEditR Get ready for Actress Jennie Ruby Jane at Cannes Film Festival 2023



Get ready for Actress Jennie Ruby Jane at Cannes Film Festival 2023https://t.co/IYL58dsTIx

jennie loops @jnkloops JENNIE ATTENDING CANNES IS CONFIRMED JENNIE ATTENDING CANNES IS CONFIRMED https://t.co/uNC4eAUIyT

anaya @kwntrsgf both jennie and aespa attending cannes film festival i think you already know what i'm thinking both jennie and aespa attending cannes film festival i think you already know what i'm thinking https://t.co/inEUJBBCFw

🧡 @Jenniestanlovu2



Two chanel global campaign

ck spring campaign

headlining coachella

met gala

Jennie for calvin klein collaboration

Cannes confirm

Collaboration song with the weeknd

Actress debut soon

what next?Jennie first album?



Jennie in 2023 so farTwo chanel global campaignck spring campaignheadlining coachellamet galaJennie for calvin klein collaborationCannes confirmCollaboration song with the weekndActress debut soonwhat next?Jennie first album? Jennie in 2023 so farTwo chanel global campaignck spring campaignheadlining coachellamet galaJennie for calvin klein collaborationCannes confirmCollaboration song with the weekndActress debut soonwhat next?Jennie first album?👀https://t.co/AWTfi7Q5oz

For The Idol, BLACKPINK’s Jennie was personally cast by The Weeknd, who is known to be one of her celebrity friends. It is also believed that besides acting, the SOLO singer will be collaborating with The Weeknd on the soundtrack of the show.

Based on some videos available on Twitter, she recently played a brief snippet of the upcoming song with The Weeknd at her Calvin Klein pop-up event in Seoul.

❦ @saintdoII jennie and abel’s collab from the idol’s soundtrack NAJSSJKS JENNIE ON A THE WEEKND BEAT SOMEBODY SEDATE ME jennie and abel’s collab from the idol’s soundtrack NAJSSJKS JENNIE ON A THE WEEKND BEAT SOMEBODY SEDATE ME https://t.co/1aXqf0BCHa

As per the clip, the song seems to have a slow and romantic vibe and sung as a duet with The Weeknd. If the news is confirmed, it will be the first time any BLACKPINK member would be contributing on the soundtrack of a Hollywood production. It will also mark BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s first solo collab with an international musical artist outside her band.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie launched her limited-edition capsule collection in collaboration with Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein’s K-pop female brand ambassador, BLACKPINK's Jennie, launched her own capsule collection in collaboration with the American luxury brand. Dressed in a pretty lilac dress with purple ribbons in her hair, the star-studded event held at an undisclosed location in Seoul, South Korea, which was attended by BTS’ Jungkook, who is also Calvin Klein’s brand ambassador.

calvinklein @CalvinKlein the moment. inside the Jennie for Calvin Klein launch event with JENNIE. the moment. inside the Jennie for Calvin Klein launch event with JENNIE. https://t.co/PaXo4wqIWp

Besides that, The Kwon Twins, Lee Hyori, Cha Joo-young, Shin Ye-eun, Hwang In-yeop, SF9’s Rowoon, LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha, Lee Ho-jong, and Simi & Haze Khadra attended the event. Seemingly, BTS members RM and Jungkook also attended her after-party and clicked pictures as well.

The SOLO singer’s collection went live on May 10 and consists of bodysuits, tank tops, t-shirts, crop tops, denim shirts, joggers, dresses, big-sized 90s-style jeans, oversized sweaters, matching bralettes, underwear and matching bottoms in pastel shades like - blue, lilac, brown, grey, black, and white.

Poll : 0 votes