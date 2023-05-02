"The Face card": BLACKPINK's Jennie stuns fans with her appearance at Met Gala 

On May 1, 2023, BLACKPINK's Jennie made her debut appearance at the Met Gala, which was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. She is the second member of the group to attend the event after Rosé, who previously graced the event in 2021.

Regarded as one of the most prestigious fashion events in the world, the Met Gala is a yearly fundraising event that is conducted for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York city. The event is organized by the fashion magazine Vogue, and personalities from diverse fields including film, television, music, politics, and social media are invited for the same.

As soon as pictures of BLACKPINK's Jennie went viral on social media, fans started sharing their thoughts about her style and look. One fan tweeted:

"OMG. The make-up! The face card! JENNIE Kim."

Twitterati can't get enough of BLACKPINK Jennie's look at the Met Gala 2023

As soon as the BLACKPINK member arrived at the Met Gala, fans began cheering for her at the event, commenting that she looked stunning in her a Chanel white mini-dress that was decorated with a white rose, while the look was further enhanced with black stockings and high heels.

Fans applauded the idol for her choice of attire at the charity event and for its vintage vibe inspired by 90s fashion. They dubbed her "Timeless Beauty" and called the idol a sophisticated woman with all knowledge of fashion. Take a look at how fans are reacting to BLACKPINK's Jennie's appearance at the Met Gala 2023:

gi @jennieaceitgirl

#JENNIEatMETGala

#MetGala



jennie literally gave a serve at the met —some people just cant appreciate fashion unless people come out with extravagant dresses, huge jewelry, and heavy makeup jennie literally gave a serve at the met —some people just cant appreciate fashion unless people come out with extravagant dresses, huge jewelry, and heavy makeup #JENNIEatMETGala#MetGala https://t.co/IMZ6ljTp8t

Juana @Chaeng1899



JENNIE MET GALA

atMETGala #MetGala @BLACKPINK



Look how classy she is! That’s my queen Jennie. Such a sophisticated woman just look at herJENNIE MET GALA #JENNIE atMETGala #JENNIE Look how classy she is! That’s my queen Jennie. Such a sophisticated woman just look at herJENNIE MET GALA#JENNIEatMETGala #JENNIE #MetGala @BLACKPINKhttps://t.co/n5Nj6GRy0a

L.A🖤 @BP__LA__

FACE CARD NEVER DECLINES



JENNIE MET GALA

#JENNIEatMETGala #BLACKPINK Just look at her faceFACE CARD NEVER DECLINESJENNIE MET GALA Just look at her face 🔥🔥FACE CARD NEVER DECLINES 😌🔥JENNIE MET GALA#JENNIEatMETGala #BLACKPINK https://t.co/4TGyiZOuOp

The 2023 Met Gala's theme was Karl Lagerfeld, a German fashion photographer, creative, director and artist, who contributed to major luxury houses including Balmain, Chloe, and Patou before joining Chanel in 1983. The BLACKPINK member took to her Instagram to dedicate her look at the Met Gala to the late Karl Lagerfeld and captioned the post:

"My first ever Met honoring Karl Lagerfeld with chanelofficial. Merci mon chanel family for this dream look"

The idol donned a mini-white dress from Chanel that was decorated with little white flowers. She chose the dress as a recreation from the autumn/winter 1990 collection to match the theme of the world's largest charity event and pay her respects to the late German photographer.

Jennie was also seen interacting with other Korean celebrities who attended the event, including Hallyu Queen Song Hye-kyo and Sora Choi. The trio also posed for a photo, sending the internet into a collective frenzy.

Other well-known personalities attending the event were Doja Cat, Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Phoebe Bridgers, Cardi B, Margot Robbit, and many others.

More about BLACKPINK's Jennie

The idol is also gearing up for her acting debut with the HBO series The Idol, where she is reportedly set to chronicle the role of a bisexual character. The series is slated to release on June 4, 2023, and fans are eagerly waiting to see their favorite idol act on the silverscreen for the first time.

Meanwhile, the BLACKPINK member recently headlined the Coachella festival and delivered a spectacular performance alongside fellow group members.

Jennie also attended the Chanel Fall-Winter Fashion Show that was held in Paris as a global ambassador and the face of the brand. At the event, she was seen interacting with South Korean actor Park Seo-joon, and had fans raving over their wholesome encounter. They were elated that the two celebrities could freely interact with each other without any fear of shipping rumors or criticism.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK are performing for their ongoing Born Pink World Tour which they will conclude on August 26, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes