“Drop some money”: Fans react as BLACKPINK’s Lisa purchases a luxurious urban villa priced at over $6 million USD

BLACKPINK’s Lisa recently purchased a luxurious urban villa worth over $6 million USD (7.5 billion KRW).

On February 1, media outlets reported that the K-pop idol’s new villa is located in Seongbuk-dong, which is currently one of the wealthiest residential areas in South Korea, home to several well-known celebrities.

As expected, fans couldn’t contain their excitement after hearing the news and took to social media to express themselves. One fan tweeted:

The phrase "Drop some money" has been directly lifted from Lisa's hit song, Money, and is a reference to her wealth and power.

BLINKS have mixed reactions to BLACKPINK’s Lisa buying a new home

What we know about the villa

The new home of BLACKPINK’s Lisa was previously occupied by Jang Seon-yoon, the granddaughter of Lotte Corporation’s founder Shin Kyuk-ho. The new home is approximately 7,200 square feet and consists of one above-ground storey and two underground stories.

Former owner Jang Seon-yoon bought the land in 2014 on which the luxury villa was completed in April 2016. Seon-yoon and her family lived for seven years in the luxurious villa.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa initially signed a contract with the villa in July 2022 and the contract’s complete payment was completed by January 30, 2023. The residential area of Seonbuk-dong is home to some of the wealthiest and most famous celebrities in Korea, including Lee Seung-gi, Bae Yong-joon, and more.

Fans divided over Lisa's new purchase

The power and influence that BLACKPINK's Lisa holds naturally garners attention. However, the recent news about her buying a new villa had some netizens concerned for her privacy.

Monita Bananabels⁰³²⁷🐥🏆🥃 @MightyMonita I get that its common that when a celeb purchases an expensive real estate in sk its being reported but the report on lisa’s new house feels so off and has just way too much information. I get that its common that when a celeb purchases an expensive real estate in sk its being reported but the report on lisa’s new house feels so off and has just way too much information.😐

The hypocrisy of this people for twitter.com/gwr/status/161… Guinness World Records @GWR



guinnessworldrecords.com/news/2023/1/bl… Congratulations to Lisa from @ygofficialblink who has had three new Guinness World Records titles confirmed for her outstanding 2022 awards season 🥰 Congratulations to Lisa from @ygofficialblink who has had three new Guinness World Records titles confirmed for her outstanding 2022 awards season 🥰🏆guinnessworldrecords.com/news/2023/1/bl… #BLACKPINK ’s LISA buying a villa made it to K-media but not her New Guinness World Record achievementsThe hypocrisy of this people for #LISA is top notched! All they do is invade her privacy and make money out of it #BLACKPINK’s LISA buying a villa made it to K-media but not her New Guinness World Record achievements 😭 The hypocrisy of this people for #LISA is top notched! All they do is invade her privacy and make money out of it 💀 twitter.com/gwr/status/161… https://t.co/uZxTu18sCy

Some fans, however, lauded the idol and took to social media to congratulate her.

In bief, about BLACKPINK’s Lisa's Black card

Lisa is one of the wealthiest foreign K-pop idols in the South Korean industry.

It was recently reported that she is the owner of a Hyundai Black card, a prestigious card, which is issued to only the wealthiest people in South Korea, and have been given to just 1000 people so far.

This new card places the idol among the top 0.05% of Korean people capable of fulfilling two basic requirements - the owner has to spend at least 10 million USD each month and have a minimum of 10 billion won in assets.

Meanwhile. BLACKPINK’s Lisa is set to make her first concert debut in Mexico along with her group members in April, where they will perform live at ForoSol in Mexico City.

