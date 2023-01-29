BLACKPINK created a historic moment for K-pop fans when they collaborated with the award-winning Swedish singer Daniel Lozakovich for a spectacular performance on January 25, 2023. The event was held at the Le Gala des Piéces Jaunes in Paris.

The concert was a charity concert organized by France’s first lady Brigitte Macron and aired through the France 2 channel. The performance was recorded on Wednesday, January 25, and was released to viewers on Saturday, January 28, through the France 2 channel.

Upon seeing the performance of BLACKPINK with Daniel Lozakovich, one fan tweeted:

“THIS IS INSAAAAAANE. One of their best live performances, the sound mixing is soooooo good. You can hear their voices loud and clear, the chants, the orchestra, the solo violin of La Campanella by Daniel Lozakovich. Jenlisa rap”

BLACKPINK’S Shut down and Daniel Lozakovich’s La Campanella synchronized perfectly for the fans

The girl group performed their smash hit single Pink Venom alongside their latest title track Shut Down, in which they perfectly synchronized their performance with the award-winning Swedish singer Daniel Lozakovich.

The classical musician performed La Campanella for the K-pop girl group, a performance that was accompanied by a live orchestra, making it more energetic. As it happened, fans cheered the group and the Swedish singer with loud screams and claps.

The performance undoubtedly created a new moment for BLINKS as the girl band became the first-ever K-pop group to be invited to a charity concert by the first lady of France. Apart from them, many other renowned artists and musicians graced the charity event. BLACKPINK also teamed-up with the world-renowned cellist Gautier Capucon for their performance of Pink Venom at the charity concert.

with one of the most famous tennis players in the world Roger Federer (left) and Swedish violinist Daniel Lozakovich (right). @BLACKPINK had dinner with the French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron. #LISA with one of the most famous tennis players in the world Roger Federer (left) and Swedish violinist Daniel Lozakovich (right). .@BLACKPINK had dinner with the French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron.#LISA with one of the most famous tennis players in the world Roger Federer (left) and Swedish violinist Daniel Lozakovich (right). https://t.co/DJWuEOmlN0

Following BLACKPINK and Daniel Lozakovich’s performance, Jaunes, Pharrell Williams, Kid Cudi, and others also gave spectacular performances that entertained the fans throughout the event.

After the concert, the Pink Venom group was spotted clicking pictures with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and French first lady, Brigitte Macron, to celebrate the charity concert. Decked up in their best attire, BLACKPINK looked respectful of the couple.

Swedish singer Daniel Lozakovich also took to his Instagram to thank the Shut Down singers and the people who made the event possible. He captioned:

“This event wouldn’t happen without huge help of dear Helen and Frederik Arnault. I’m delighted to participate in, at the Zenith Arena in Parish tomorrow with @Blackpink”

As such, fans couldn’t stop praising BLACKPINK for their fantastic performance at the charity concert and expressed their thoughts on social media. One fan tweeted:

“Daniel Lozakovich, a famous Swedish violinist playing la campanella and then Blackpink performing shut down, was incredible! the orchestra, Daniel and bp was so good. It’s amazing how blackpink karma works”

Saphira ☽ @saphirapreciosa Big applause to Daniel Lozakovich cause all the performances through the concert were absolutely amazing and he deserved all the hype he got

Amazing really Big applause to Daniel Lozakovich cause all the performances through the concert were absolutely amazing and he deserved all the hype he gotAmazing really

Now they’re being SHUTDOWN by the performance of Swedish Violinist Daniel Lozakovich for Gala organized by First Lady of France



The way Blackpink karma works, some random guysmocking BP Shut Down.Now they’re being SHUTDOWN by the performance of Swedish Violinist Daniel Lozakovich for Gala organized by First Lady of France The way Blackpink karma works, some random guys ✌️🎻mocking BP Shut Down. Now they’re being SHUTDOWN by the performance of Swedish Violinist Daniel Lozakovich for Gala organized by First Lady of France 👏https://t.co/R5TntJO9l9

BLACKPINK is currently on their Born Pink World Tour and will simultaneously headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Hyde Park British Summer Time (BST) Festival.

