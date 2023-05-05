“Praying for my wallet”: BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s fans lavish praise for her newly launched limited edition Calvin Klein collection

On May 5, Calvin Klein announced that BLACKPINK’s Jennie will launch her own limited edition capsule collection, which will officially debut on May 10, five days from now. They released a campaign video alongside brand-new photoshoot pictures to celebrate the announcement. The idea is to give a “personal touch” to her long-time partnership with the American denim and underwear brand.

In a statement given to Billboard, the SOLO singer confessed that it is an exciting progression in their relationship and reflects her everyday style. She wants to share her regular, staple Calvin Klein wear with her fans.

Every color, design, and detail on the outfits has BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s personal touch to it. She was quoted telling Billboard:

“My aspiration for this collection is that everyone will feel as happy and confident in these pieces as I do.”

The dreamy video and pictorial campaign is shot by Korean photographer Hong Jang-hyun and is priced from $25 to $150.

“Praying for my wallet," @randomjenniekim writes in anticipation of the BLACKPINK star’s new collection.

jennie random things @randomjenniekim



JENNIE FOR CALVIN KLEIN

"Praying for my wallet," the fan writes in anticipation of the BLACKPINK star's new collection.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie stuns BLINKs in a new photoshoot for Calvin Klein’s capsule collection

calvinklein @CalvinKlein



Jennie for Calvin Klein. the limited-edition capsule collection is available May 10th.



Jennie for Calvin Klein. the limited-edition capsule collection is available May 10th.

by Hong Jang Hyun. this is JENNIE's world.

On May 4, Calvin Klein’s Twitter account released an official video marking the announcement of BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s limited-edition capsule collection. The video showcases the SOLO singer dressed in Calvin Klein bralettes, mini shorts, and bodysuits, among others, looking every inch the world-famous popstar that she is.

The high-quality version of photographs from the same photoshoot was released via Calvin Klein’s official social media as well. BLINKs have taken to social media to lavish praise on BLACKPINK's Jennie's stunning model-esque looks, enviable physique, and charisma she is exuding in the photo shoot.

Additionally, fans have expressed their excitement about BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s collaboration with Calvin Klein for a limited-edition capsule collection created and designed by the singer herself.

' @jnkoopsies



JENNIE FOR CALVIN KLEIN

calvin klein got the sexiest header now

Bossbitch @itglobalgirl



JENNIE’s OWN COLLECTION

JENNIE FOR CALVIN KLEIN

Jennie's waist deserves a fandom I mean...

🪐🥀 @pinksviral

jennie having her own collection with calvin klein with her name on the products shows her impact as their ambassador, it's clear they value her a lot

jennie @jenniekim5254



JENNIE FOR CALVIN KLEIN

From wearing Calvin Klein back in 2019 and now jennie become the 1st global ambassador to collaborate Calvin Klein. Jennie indeed a Super star.

ꪆ @ninibowie



JENNIE’s OWN COLLECTION

JENNIE FOR CALVIN KLEIN

#JENNIExCalvinKlein



SHE DESERVES MORE HYPE JENSETTERS.

The HD version of the photoshoot includes Calvin Klein’s signature underwear design, a stylish lilac dress, a crop-top sweater and a matching caramel-colored skirt, a grey bralette and mini-skirt, a short purple dress paired with combat boots, and a simple lilac tee with the Calvin Klein logo paired with the brand’s classic underwear.

Fans lavished praise on BLACKPINK's Jennie as she became the first brand ambassador to collaborate and design her very own collection for the luxury American fashion brand.

Notably, the limited capsule collection includes underwear, innerwear, and outerwear in Calvin Klein’s signature creation and BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s unique touch. The collection includes matching bralettes, underwear, matching bottoms, bodysuits, tank tops, t-shirts, crop tops, denim shirts, joggers, dresses, big-sized 90s-style jeans, and oversized sweatshirts.

The collection is available in pastel shades like - powder blue, lilac, caramel brown, grey, black, and white.

BLACKPINK-themed plane to commemorate ‘World Expo Busan 2030’

The prestigious World Expo Busan 2030, an occasion of cultural significance in South Korea, will be promoted by BLACKPINK. The national and international airline of the nation, Korean Air, has introduced a unique aircraft bearing BLACKPINK's name and a portrait of the group's members to mark the occasion.

The sky-blue-colored plane features BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé, accompanied by a special message which aims at encouraging tourists to visit the city of Busan.

The unveiling of the BLACKPINK-themed airplane was done by the honorable Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Korean Air vice president Cho Won-tae. BLACKPINK members were not there for the inauguration ceremony, but the special airplane is currently housed at Jung-gu, Incheon, and will most probably be used for domestic travel, flights between Seoul (the capital and largest Korean city) and Busan (second-largest Korean city).

