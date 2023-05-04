BLACKPINK star Jennie wins internet for including Korean culture in Met Gala 2023 look: "She never forgets her roots"

BLACKPINK Jennie is well-known for her edgy fashion sense and has always made a statement with her beauty choices. However, she went with a softer look for the Met Gala 2023. The Solo singer recently made her Met Gala debut and showed up in an all-Chanel look.

The BLACKPINK member went with a black and white dress paired with black accessories like a choker, elbow-length gloves, and stockings. The singer kept her black hair loose and wore a braided hairband with a white Camellia flower as an extension of her theme-related hairstyle.

Jennie wins internet for incorporating Korean elements to her Met Gala 2023 look (Image via YouTube)

BLINKs was happy to see the singer incorporate Korean elements into her hairdo for the Met Gala. Many noted that she brought together American, French, and Korean fashion with her look for the night and were touched that the K-pop idol still actively tries to represent her heritage wherever she goes.

Many fans were quick to note that Jennie always tries to bring in some Korean elements into all her work, whether it be a music project or a brand endorsement. In a video discussing her Met Gala 2023 look, Jennie said:

"And the inspiration for my hair was, we wanted to bring a little bit of our Korean culture and this braided hair reminded us of a Korean look."

BLACKPINK Jennie gives her hairstyle a Korean touch for Met Gala 2023

In a recent Vogue video, Jennie walked her fans through getting ready for the biggest night of fashion, the Met Gala. It was the BLACKPINK member's first time attending the gala, and as the global ambassador for Chanel, it was a no-brainer that she would be rocking an outfit from the renowned luxury fashion house.

The singer continues talking in the video about how unnerving it was to attend the major event for the first time. She went on to say:

"It's my first time going to the Met, and I am excited and nervous."

In the video, we can see her makeup artist working on her makeup as she speaks to the camera. After finishing her hair and makeup, she went into the details of the look, mentioning how they decided to go for a pink-themed makeup look with shimmery eyeshadow and matte face makeup.

For her hairstyle, Jennie went with a Korean-inspired hairdo. She left her hair loose, letting her beautiful, straight black hair flow freely. She braided her hair into a headband, which is a common element of traditional Korean hairstyles.

Her fans applauded her for the move, as not only did it look gorgeous, but it also represented her heritage. The Met Gala is a star-studded event that celebrates fashion as art and is one of the best platforms to showcase one's culture and ethnicity.

Jennie's decision to go with the braided hairstyle incorporated a touch of Korean into an otherwise Westernized outfit. Fans found it endearing that the BLACKPINK star kept her roots close to her heart even as she grew into a global icon.

Being the global ambassador for Chanel and one of the last muses to be personally chosen by Karl Lagerfeld, the BLACKPINK member made sure to represent the brand and its essence with her Met Gala 2023 look. Keeping the outfit simplistic, she instead used symbols like the Camellia flower to pay homage to the late fashion designer.

