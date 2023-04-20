3 popular and easy Jennie hairstyles BLACKPINK fans should try this Summer

Jennie has always made a statement with her intricate and funky hairstyles. Compared to other BLACKPINK members, the SOLO singer's hairstyles tend to be more complicated and edgy.

Although they look stunning, they are not as easy to replicate at home. With the summer season coming up, knowing a few effortless hairstyles one can quickly execute will come in handy.

Ponytails and buns are the go-to when it comes to summer hairstyles. They keep the hair away from the face and neck, thus helping one keep cool even when it is hot out.

Effortless ponytails and top knots: Jennie's hairstyles that you can try out this summer

1) Ribbon-adorned basic ponytail

Simple Ponytail (Image via Instagram/@jennierubyjane)

Jennie often sports ponytails with intricate details like micro-braids and cornrows. However, the basic ponytail that the K-pop idol rocked for her Manila concert is one of the best hairstyles for summer. It keeps the hair away from the face and neck and looks gorgeous with every outfit.

The Pink Venom singer went with minimal styling for this hairstyle. She simply bunched her hair into a ponytail at the back of her head, without leaving out any face framing strands. This makes the look perfect for a humid day, when one would like to keep all their hair tucked away.

Adding some softness to the look, the singer styled her ponytail into soft waves. This adds a natural looking texture to the hairstyle, ensuring it doesn't look too blunt. She also used a purple ribbon in her ponytail, which helps conceal the hair tie and also ties in her hairstyle with her purple outfit.

2) Sleek side part ponytail

Sleek Side Part Ponytail (Image via Instagram/@jennierubyjane)

Sleek side parts are a signature look for the BLACKPINK member, so it was no surprise she opted to combine the side part with a ponytail. For the Kuala Lumpur leg of the Born Pink tour, she went with a sophisticated ponytail look.

It is quite easy to achieve this look when one has some hair gel in hand. One would need to part their hair before they tie the ponytail. After tying it securely, the flyaways can be tamed using a hair gel or hair wax. This gives the hairstyle a clean look, perfect for hot days when one doesn't want any hair around their face.

To amp up the look, you can wrap a lock of hair around the hair tie. This will help conceal it and give the ponytail a seamless look. Jennie styled her ponytail in light waves, but one can leave their hair unstyled as well.

3) Simple top knot

Messy Top Knot (Image via Instagram/@jennierubyjane)

In her Instagram post, where the BLACKPINK star gives a sneakpeek into her pilates workout, she can be seen rocking an effortless updo. Jennie opted for a messy top knot look, which is perfect for workouts and the summer season.

Top knots are very easy to achieve and require no styling whatsoever. The How You Like That singer left her hair unstyled, simply letting out her bangs to help frame her face and add some intrigue to the hairstyle. She also did not wrap the top knot all the way to make the look more casual.

If one is planning to wear this updo while they are out and about, incorporating a hair accessory of choice will take it up a notch. Bows, butterflies and stars are some popular choices. One can even use hairpins to add some texture to the hair.

If you are not a fan of leaving out the bangs, you can use a hairband to pin all the hair back. It gives the updo a sporty and edgy look, perfect to pair with an athleisure outfit.

