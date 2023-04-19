5 easy Met Gala hairstyles that are apt for summer 2023

The coveted annual event Met Gala gives the fashion and beauty industry some of the most artistic moments of all time. Hair plays a big role when it comes to these looks, being the finishing touch for a gorgeous outfit. When one wants to make a statement, a Met Gala hairstyle is the way to go.

With summer just around the corner, it is time to start looking for hairstyles that are perfect for a hot and humid day while also making a statement. These are easy to achieve and one can incorporate these Met Gala inspired hairstyles into their everyday looks.

Updos and bobs: Best Met Gala hairstyles to rock this summer

1) Vanessa Hudgens' braided updo

Vanessa Hudgens looked stunning as she co-hosted the Met Gala livestream in 2022. The Princess Switch actress went for an elaborate updo and in a press release, her hairstylist stated that the hairstyle took inspiration from her gilded gothic dress.

Hudgens bunched all her hair into a bun, making sure there were no flyaways. The updo emphasized the star's gorgeous earrings and high collar, which had intricate detailing and was a crucial part of the gown's beauty.

Before tying her hair into a bun, she had separated it out into locks and braided them tightly. This added texture to her otherwise sleek hairstyle and played into the heavily textured look she was going for.

To finish off the look, Vanessa incorporated gemstones into her bun. The gems followed the flow of the braids, creating a seamless effect and providing some much-needed dazzle to her gothic look.

2) Chloe Kim's effortless bun

Chloe Kim went for a princess theme for her Met Gala look, with her gorgeous gown adorned with red wispy feathers. Letting the dress steal the show, the American snowboarder went for a simple updo that could be replicated by anyone.

To start with the hairstyle, one first needs to part their hair down the middle. As one bunches their hair together, they should leave a few locks loose from the front. This will help frame the face beautifully and further accentuate the facial features.

After tying the bun, ensure to loosen it up to create an undone bun look. Styling the face framing locks in soft waves makes the hairstyle look softer, adding to Chloe's princess theme. The end result is an elegant updo that can be replicated by anyone.

3) Chloe Grace Moretz's twisted braid

Chloe Grace Moretz went for a hairstyle one can imagine in a period drama and it went perfectly with her Met Gala outfit. The sequined coat design was reminiscent of a valiant hero figure on a galloping horse and the hairstyle fit right in.

Twisted braids come in many forms and are all great for the summer. For Moretz's look, one will need to section off the lower part of their hair into two. Start by twisting and braiding the hair from the side of the crown.

Continue the braid till the nape of the neck and then tie all the hair into a low ponytail. Like Moretz, one can style the front sections into an upcomb to keep the hair away from the face. All one needs is some hair gel or hair wax, and the hair will stay in place all day.

4) Emma Chamberlain's blunt bob

Bobs are perfect for the summer, easy to maintain and helps fight the heat. Emma Chamberlain went with a bob look for the Met Gala, keeping it short and blunt. The straight cut brings an edgy touch to the hairstyle, perfect for the look she was going for.

Chamberlain left her hair straight, which looked great paired with her icy blonde locks. One can use a cute hairband in place of the tiara for an everyday look. This will help keep all the pesky flyaways in check, which is especially great for humid weather.

Emma Chamberlain went with the middle part for her red carpet look, but one can opt for a side part as well. Side parts give the hairstyle a more casual touch, making it appropriate for everyday wear.

5) Ashley Park's high ponytail

A classic high ponytail is always the answer when one has long hair. Ashley Park's Met Gala look featured a sleeked back ponytail that allowed her dramatic gown to take center stage.

Park's hairstyle is perfect for summer, as it keeps all the hair away from the face and neck. Using hair wax or hair gel, one can even take care of baby hair and flyaways that can ruin a sleek hair look.

The hairstyle is easy to replicate and requires minimal styling. All one needs to do is pull all their hair back into a high ponytail. It is best to go as high as possible, as it will ensure the hairstyle looks great from the front and the back.

After tying the hair into a ponytail, take a lock of hair and use it to wrap around the hair tie. This makes the hairstyle look more seamless. Styling the ponytail into soft waves gives it a softer look, perfect for Ashley's fuchsia gown.

