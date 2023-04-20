Met Gala outfits: 3 dramatic Jared Leto looks that will leave you stunned

Actor and singer Jared Leto has never been afraid to make a statement and his looks for the Met Gala reflect the same. Often referred to as "fashion's biggest night," the Met Gala witnesses quite a few show-stopping looks every year. So it is not surprising that fashionistas wait with bated breath to see their favorite fashion icons walk up the Met steps at their finest.

While there are many over-the-top contenders on the red carpet each year, the 51-year-old actor often manages to steal the show with his dramatic looks on the red carpet.

3 Jared Leto Met Gala looks that are all about the "shock-and-awe"

1) Gucci suit (2018)

At the 2018 Met Gala, Jared wore a gray-blue Gucci suit with wide lapels that had jeweled cat designs. He completed the look with a delicately embroidered shawl and an opulent gold crown. While this outfit wasn't the most dramatic that he has worn to the red carpet over the years, it still created quite a buzz.

Fans of the actor praised Leto for sticking to the theme of the 2018 Met Gala (Image via Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images, Angela Weiss/Getty)

The outfit, combined with his shaggy beard and long hair, made onlookers feel that he was channeling Jesus Christ. Given that the theme of the 2018 Met Gala was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” Leto definitely understood the assignment. Many fans on social media praised his look and for sticking to the theme.

2) Red Gucci gown (2019)

The daring actor arrived at the 2019 Met Gala wearing a floor-length sleeve silk red gown, which had diamond detail along the bodice. Instead of the gown, the main attraction was the decapitated head that he carried around like a clutch. What makes it extra dramatic is that the head was an exact wax-like replica of Jared Leto himself.

Jared Leto made heads turn when he arrived carrying a decapitated head as a clutch at the 2019 Met Gala (Image via Getty Images, Jamie Mccarthy/Getty)

With so much happening on the iconic Met steps, it is easy to get lost in the crowd, but Leto proved that carrying around a clutch in the shape of a decapitated head definitely made people take notice.

Although it was Jared Leto who made the head clutch the center of attention at the Met Gala, the main visionary behind the concept is Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele.

The head clutches had first debuted during Milan Fashion Week in February 2019.

3) Cream Gucci suit (2022)

At the 2022 Met Gala, there were quite a few Jared Leto lookalikes, which led to a lot of confusion. First, there was Fredrik Robertsson who arrived on the red carpet wearing a bird-like outfit made up of several thorny strands spreading from his body. As Fredrik looked a lot like Leto in the outfit, many assumed it was him but soon discovered that were mistaken.

The likeness was so remarkable that many photos of Fredrik circulated under Jared Leto's name.

When the real Leto appeared on the red carpet, he seemed to be twinning with Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele. Both wore matching cream suits with a muted floral print and black lapels.

Jared Leto and Alessandro Michele were twinning on the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala (Image via Getty Images)

Matching maroon bags and red bowties added to the look. Not only that, but they had the same hairdo and even matched beards. At first glance, it would be difficult to tell one from the other.

Jared Leto, no doubt, enjoys surprising fans and fashion critics at the Met Gala. Given his history, the actor and singer will surely deliver another interesting look at the 2023 Met Gala that is scheduled to take place on May 1, 2023.

