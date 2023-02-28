All K-pop idols who attended the 2023 Milan Fashion Week: BTS RM, NewJeans Hanni, and more

The 2023 Milan Fashion Week, held from February 21 to February 27, had quite a handful of K-pop idols and celebrities from the Korean entertainment industry in attendance. The week saw several famous faces walking the red carpet in their glamorous outfits, making quite the statement at the fashion extravaganza.

Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Prada, and many more brands were lined up to showcase their clothing for the 2023 Fashion Week Autumn/Winter in Milan, and each celebrity appeared as an ambassador/representative of the fashion brands they were invited through, as is typical of events such as this.

Be it the leader of BTS or Red Velvet member Joy, the Milan Fashion week had fans gushing over their favorite K-pop idols and their statement looks for the event.

From BTS RM to NewJeans Hanni: Every K-pop idol who attended the 2023 Milan Fashion Week

1) BTS RM

As the recently-announced global ambassador for the fashion brand Bottega Veneta, BTS RM represented the brand at the 2023 Milan Fashion Week on February 26.

When RM arrived at the show, an impressively large crowd of fans were waiting at the entrance to welcome the idol for his first fashion week appearance. Naturally, the idol also met with several known celebrities, key among them being Kelela, who was also present for the show. The two were even seen posing for pictures together.

2) (G)I-DLE Yuqi

Invited by FENDI, (G)I-DLE Yuqi attended the 2023 Milan Fashion Week on February 22, as a collaborative representative for the brand's show.

Fans were most excited to see Yuqi, and given her peak interest in fashion, many were also excited about her getting a chance to meet fashion icons and celebrities like Molly Chiang and Cheng Xiao. Even after the show, Yuqi spent a few more days shopping and site-seeing in Milan.

3) SEVENTEEN DK

The next attendee in line who attended the 2023 Milan Fashion Week was SEVENTEEN DK, representing the fashion brand BALLY.

With his rouge hair and a rich navy blue suit, DK rocked the entrance to the show and had quite a social time during his presence. As the fourth SEVENTEEN member to be invited by the fashion brand to attend fashion week events, the K-pop group's fandom was left gushing with pride and praising DK for his looks, while also hoping for other members to be invited in the future.

4) NCT Jeno

A not-so-unfamiliar face at fashion events, NCT Jeno was also invited to the 2023 Milan Fashion Week. Representing the luxury fashion brand FERRAGAMO, Jeno attended the fashion show on February 23 to watch the brand's collection reveal.

With his gelled mullet hair and cropped gray suit, the idol rocked the red carpet like every other fashion event he's attended. From being the first-ever K-pop idol to open a show at the New York Fashion Week, Jeno one-upped himself in Milan by becoming the first-ever K-pop member to be invited by FERRAGAMO.

5) Red Velvet Joy

westerosies @westerosies 📸 | Milly Alcock with Kathryn Newton, Joy, and Georgia May Jagger at Milan Fashion Week today 📸 | Milly Alcock with Kathryn Newton, Joy, and Georgia May Jagger at Milan Fashion Week today https://t.co/hpXLIAiwvR

As a brand ambassador for the luxury fashion brand TOD's, Red Velvet Joy attended the 2023 Milan Fashion Week to watch their show.

Her appearance this year marks her second consecutive presence at the Milan Fashion week for TOD's MFW show. While she rocked a full-black outfit with tints of gold last year, she went for shades of brown this year, looking more stunning than ever.

6) TWICE Momo

For the Onitsuka Tiger AW23 Fashion Show, TWICE Momo was invited by the brand to watch their show at the 2023 Milan Fashion Week.

The idol attended the event on February 23 and wore a full black outfit from Onitsuka Tiger's collection. Her Instagram post a few days prior to her attendance further heightened anticipation among fans about her presence at the Milan fashion week.

7) NewJeans Hanni

NewJeans Hanni, the global ambassador for Gucci, attended the 2023 Milan Fashion Week on its fourth day, February 24.

She sat next to the CEO of Gucci, Marco Bizzari, as she watched Dolce & Gabbana's 2023 F/W Milan Collection and also met with many significant figures in the entertainment industry. From ASAP Rocky to Maneskin, quite a few rare interactions were spotted during Hanni's appearance at the fashion show.

8) Jeon Somi

@21metgala @21metgala Jeon Somi at the Prada fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week. Jeon Somi at the Prada fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week. https://t.co/m8lgkYmmMa

K-pop soloist Jeon Somi, the global ambassador of PRADA, was also invited to the 2023 Milan Fashion Week to watch their show on February 23, marking her fashion week debut.

She wore a brown mini dress with black Mary Jane pumps from the SS23 RTW PRADA collection. Given her social butterfly title, Jeon Somi interacted with quite a long list of celebrities, like Emma Roberts, Maya Hawke, Song Kang, and more.

9) Chaeyeon

Jung Chae-yeon, otherwise known as Chaeyeon, is last on the list of K-pop idols who attended the 2023 Milan Fashion Week.

The former member of DIA and I.O.I attended the show on February 23 as a representative of the fashion brand Etro. The idol has had quite a busy travel schedule the past week, with her initially traveling from Seoul to Phuket, back to Seoul, and then to Milan. Despite the hectic schedule, fans swooned over how she rocked her uniquely constructed brown outfit.

As more and more K-pop idols find exposure from luxury fashion brands at social events like fashion week, fans are elated over the expansion of their boundaries and the much-deserved recognition these celebrities have been getting of late.

