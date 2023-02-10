“MISAMO You made it”: Fans react as Mina, Sana, and Momo are set to make their debut as TWICE’s first-ever unit in Japan

On February 9, TWICE dropped unit photos of members Mina, Sana, and Momo, officially announcing the debut of the group’s first-ever unit group named MISAMO. The group will make its debut on July 26 with a Japanese mini-album.

MISAMO is the friendship between the Japanese trio Mina, Sana, and Momo. They even sang the drama OST together. The Japanese mini-album consists of six songs, including their OST Bouquet.

Fans are all excited to witness their first-ever debut as a unit in Japan and are delighted that the trio has finally done so. One fan tweeted:

“They were just girls wishing to debut together, and now they are this big…#MISAMO YOU MADE IT”

“MISAMO the most powerful trio”: Fans can’t keep calm as the debut is nearing

Princess Mina @mina_sa_my



Release date: July 26, 2023 release

All 6 songs, including the CD song "Bouquet" (common to all forms)



#MISAMO #MINA #TWICE MISAMO JAPAN 1st MINI ALBUMRelease date: July 26, 2023 releaseAll 6 songs, including the CD song "Bouquet" (common to all forms) MISAMO JAPAN 1st MINI ALBUMRelease date: July 26, 2023 releaseAll 6 songs, including the CD song "Bouquet" (common to all forms)#MISAMO #MINA #TWICE https://t.co/ABJKmkhcgW

Now that the trio of Sana, Mina, and Momo will finally debut in their homeland of Japan, fans are elated that they will get the feel of him and one of the most powerful hotshots in the music industry.

The three members always wanted to debut together back when they were trainees, and their wish was fulfilled when they debuted with the K-pop group TWICE. The fact that they finally created the group's first unit with their three closest friends made their fans very happy.

Fans are both proud and happy for their favorite idols to achieve such a milestone. Starting on February 7, the TWICE official Japanese social media handles started dropping stunning opening trailer photos and videos of the trio. Fans could not stop praising the members' looks, stylish choices, and charismatic aura.

After seeing the trio make their appearance in brand-new white attire that gave off a calming princess atmosphere, they turned to social media to share their feelings.

Surfers_Silver @Surfer_Silver92



Congratulations MISAMO, so proud of you hard working and talented girls🥹

#MISAMO I'm so proud seeing you girls..i remember Sana mentioned about wanting to debut together on Sixteen and you debut together with TWICE. Now another goal achieved, you have your own subunit MISAMO.Congratulations MISAMO, so proud of you hard working and talented girls🥹 I'm so proud seeing you girls..i remember Sana mentioned about wanting to debut together on Sixteen and you debut together with TWICE. Now another goal achieved, you have your own subunit MISAMO.Congratulations MISAMO, so proud of you hard working and talented girls🥹😍#MISAMO https://t.co/0yhSjeqrql

MinaMyouiSupreme @MinaHypeBeast MISAMO going to have beef with each other in this MV or what because what’s with the attitudes



#MISAMO #TWICE #MINA #SANA #MOMO



Rewatching this again..MISAMO going to have beef with each other in this MV or what because what’s with the attitudes Rewatching this again.. 😂 MISAMO going to have beef with each other in this MV or what because what’s with the attitudes 😂 #MISAMO #TWICE #MINA #SANA #MOMO https://t.co/05jrqUGBX5

ҽℓ @SNYJJN



Another goal achieved in life! Congratulations @JYPETWICE_JAPAN from this to thisAnother goal achieved in life! Congratulations #MISAMO , so proud of you hard working and talented girls 🥹 @JYPETWICE_JAPAN from this to thisAnother goal achieved in life! Congratulations #MISAMO, so proud of you hard working and talented girls 🥹 https://t.co/7ccBlHwpVN

Kian 키안 🐧 @oncetwmn



the most powerful trio little did these lill girls knew who left their home at Japan to pursue their dream would not only fullfill their dreams with TWICE but become the biggest hotshots of music industry not just at Japan but in the entire World. #MISAMO the most powerful trio little did these lill girls knew who left their home at Japan to pursue their dream would not only fullfill their dreams with TWICE but become the biggest hotshots of music industry not just at Japan but in the entire World.#MISAMO the most powerful trio 🔥 https://t.co/ae60mrCzW2

TWICE has dropped four Opening Trailer videos, showcasing the individual videos of members and the group. Wearing a Crown and decked out in an all-white ensemble, the trio stand together and walk in different directions, cameras focusing on themselves as if they are about to rule the world with their fierce gaze.

In the individual trailer for member Sana, she wears black and white attire, drinks something from the bowl, and gracefully sits amidst the crowds and fancy buildings. While Mina is occupied by a dark room when she later enters the room full of luxurious elements and steeped out of the green-colored door, looking directly at the viewers raises the anticipation of what the official music video can be

Unlike Mina and Sana’s monochromatic individual opening trailer videos, Momo is amidst the colors of life, surrounded by attractive pink elements and wine. Her videos give fans hope that the new album will have a more vibrant theme and be monochromatic.

Mina, Sana, and Momo also graced the cover of the March 2023 magazine of Vogue Japan

Nicknamed The Holy J-Trinity MiSaMo, the sub-unit of TWICE, MISAMO released an OST called Bouquet of the Japanese drama Liaison: Kodomo no Kokoro Shinryosho. The trio of Mina, Sana, and Momo have also graced the cover of March 2023 Vogue Japan Magazine.

The MISAMO trio are from different cities in Japan. Sana hails from Osaka, Mina from Kobe, and Momo belongs to Kyota. In the past, Sana was about to debut with a six-member group of 6mix but could not because of Lena’s departure. Mina and Momo were former trainees of the Japanese team of JYP. The trio has struggled and faced many challenges to get to where they are now.

The debut of MISAMO's first Japanese mini-album, which will include six songs, including their Japanese drama OST Bouquet, is set for July 26, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes