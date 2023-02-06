“Lee Jong-suk at the IU concert too”: Fans react as the actor is spotted wearing The Golden Hour merchandise 

On February 4, 2023, actor Lee Jong-suk was spotted wearing IU's The Golden Hour merchandise in an Instagram story shared by user Beyond Closet on their page. The idol is seen wearing a thick white coat paired with The Golden Hour cap and a white mask.

Earlier, it was reported by Dispatch that Lee Jong-suk and IU have been dating for four months. Their agency later confirmed the news.

Fans could not get enough of this cute similarity between the two as the actor was wearing the same hat that IU was wearing at her concert, The Golden Hour, which was held in Seoul in 2022. One fan tweeted:

“Lee Jong-suk at the IU concert too?”

Fans ecstatic as Lee Jong-suk showcases his love for IU through small gestures

IU’s concert, The Golden Hour: Under The Orange Sun, was a solo concert conducted by the idol for two consecutive nights on September 17 and 18, 2022. It was held at the Seoul Olympics Stadium.

Over 30 Korean celebrities, including BTS members Jungkook and j-hope, TWICE, Yoo In-na, Kim Soo-hyun, Kang Ha-na, Lee Joon-gi, and others attended the concert. Even Lee Jong-suk was reportedly in attendance at the event, as noticed by fans at the scene.

According to fans, Lee Jong-suk was wearing a black t-shirt and a black hat with "The Golden Hour" stitched on it. The hat was worn by IU during the concert that earned her the distinction of becoming the first female Korean singer to conduct a solo concert in South Korea.

In an Instagram story, Jong-suk was seen wearing the same hat showcasing his support for girlfriend IU.

Needless to say, fans were overjoyed after watching the sweet gesture and could not stop talking about how he supported her without expressing much on social media.

One fan tweeted:

“OMG Y’ALL LEE JONG SUK IS WEARING THE GOLDEN HOUR CAP!! REPEAT !! LJS IS WEARING HER [sic] GF’S MERCH”

j 🌅 @forleejieun_ OMG Y'ALL LEE JONG SUK IS WEARING THE GOLDEN HOUR CAP !! I REPEAT !! LJS IS WEARING HER GF'S MERCH OMG Y'ALL LEE JONG SUK IS WEARING THE GOLDEN HOUR CAP !! I REPEAT !! LJS IS WEARING HER GF'S MERCH 😭💗💗 https://t.co/ZM0SsneGF7

Leslie Del Rosario @Lhieanne01 OMG. And Lee Jong Suk is wearing @_IUofficial ’s The Golden Hour Cap. Couple Things. IU flexing Prada (Brand that Lee Jong Suk is an ambassador) eventhough she is a Gucci Ambassador and now Lee Jong Suk is wearing IU’s official merch. 🫶🫰 OMG. And Lee Jong Suk is wearing @_IUofficial’s The Golden Hour Cap. Couple Things. IU flexing Prada (Brand that Lee Jong Suk is an ambassador) eventhough she is a Gucci Ambassador and now Lee Jong Suk is wearing IU’s official merch. 🫶🫰💜 https://t.co/ZzNGmotNMW

g 🧡💜 @ljsbsotm BOYFRIEND JONGSUK ERA WE'VE BEEN KNEW LEE JONGSUK WEARING THE GOLDEN HOUR CAPBOYFRIEND JONGSUK ERA WE'VE BEEN KNEW LEE JONGSUK WEARING THE GOLDEN HOUR CAP 😭😭😭😭😭 BOYFRIEND JONGSUK ERA WE'VE BEEN KNEW 😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/xr8ezeCANC

Lee Jong Suk (Angel0206) @SherryTaban

Thank you for sharing.

We love you

I noticed the "THE GOLDEN HOUR" cap..

Reminding us that our oppa is in a relationship

We love you.. and wishing for you happiness. Beyond Closet share IG STORY with our beloved Lee Jong Suk.Thank you for sharing.We love you #LeeJongSuk I noticed the "THE GOLDEN HOUR" cap..Reminding us that our oppa is in a relationshipWe love you.. and wishing for you happiness. Beyond Closet share IG STORY with our beloved Lee Jong Suk.Thank you for sharing.We love you #LeeJongSuk I noticed the "THE GOLDEN HOUR" cap..Reminding us that our oppa is in a relationship 😂We love you.. and wishing for you happiness. https://t.co/akvmkf0Vub

kae @iuminsi lee jongsuk wearing the golden hour cap we love a bf uaena lee jongsuk wearing the golden hour cap we love a bf uaena

More about Lee Jong-suk and IU

The Big Mouth actor is one of the most prominent actors in South Korea and has a long list of filmography. He has starred in a number of hit dramas and has gathered fans all over the world. He is well-known for dramas like School 2013, While You Were Sleeping, W, Pinocchio, The Hymn of Death, and others.

Apart from being one of the most successful K-pop idols in the industry, IU is also a popular actor. She has starred in a number of dramas, including My Mister, Hotel Del Luna, The Producers, and Moon Lovers, all of which showcased her versatility as an actress.

Jong-suk and IU are reported to have celebrated the Christmas holidays together in Japan for two to three days, according to Dispatch. The couple have also been acknowledged by their family and friends. Previously, IU also sang a congratulatory song at the actor’s brother’s wedding.

After the dating news, the actors also wrote heartfelt letters to their fans.

🦋🌺 @kdramafiend



i’m actually in tears they deserve eo it’s the way both iu and lee jongsuk’s letter was abt them describing the other as supportive and encouraging and how their s/o shares their concerns and makes them feel comfortable and yet want to become better people for each otheri’m actually in tears they deserve eo it’s the way both iu and lee jongsuk’s letter was abt them describing the other as supportive and encouraging and how their s/o shares their concerns and makes them feel comfortable and yet want to become better people for each otheri’m actually in tears they deserve eo 😭😭😭 https://t.co/f0wTYQd3GG

IU stated in her letter that Jong-suk is reliable and a cute person, and someone who has supported her for a long time. Lee Jong-suk mentioned that she makes him want to become a better person and he respects her.

The two asked for love and trust from their fans.

Jong-suk has recently starred in thriller action drama Big Mouth, while IU has been confirmed to star as the lead in the upcoming period drama You Have Done Well alongside Park Bo-gum.

Poll : 0 votes