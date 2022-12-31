MBC Drama Awards 2022 winners: Lee Jong-suk, Yook Sung-jae, and more

MBC Drama Awards 2022 were held on December 30, 2022 at the MBC Media Center Public hall in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul. The award ceremony was broadcast live from the official websites of iMBC and Naver Now. Lee Jong-suk snagged Daesang at the award ceremony and many other actors were honored with several other awards.

Presented by Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation, the MBC Drama Awards are held every year to recognize the efforts of deserving actors, actresses, and shows that have done incredibly well in the calendar year. The 2022 awards were hosted by Kim Sung-joo and Choi Soo-young.

The highlight of the evening was Lee Jong-suk winning the Daesang (Grand Prize) at the award ceremony, and Big Mouth won the Best Drama of the Year. Lee Jong-suk grabbed Daesang for the second time, and he previously secured the Grand Prize for his role in the 2016 fantasy and romance drama W: Two Worlds Apart.

Listing out all the winners of the MBC Drama Awards 2022 including Lee Jong-suk, Yook Sung-jae, and more

MBC Drama Awards 2022 commemorated the best drama and actors of 2022, and recognized deserving stars. The following winners who stood out from their competitors and grabbed the award at the MBC Drama Awards 2022 are as follows:

·Daesang (Grand Prize): Lee Jong-suk from Big Mouth

· Drama of the Year: Big Mouth

· Top Excellence Award (Miniseries): Yook Sung-jae from The Golden Spoon and YoonA from Big Mouth

· Top Excellence Award (Short-from or Daily Drama): Park Ho-san from Boar Hunt, Lee Seung-yeon from The Secret House

· Best Character: Choi Won-young from The Golden Spoon

· Best Couple: Lee Jong-suk and YoonA from Big Mouth

· Lifetime Achievement Award: Hwang Geum-bong (Editing Director)

· Excellence Award (Short-form or Daily Drama): Seo Ha-joon from The Secret House, Choi Soo-young from Fanletter, Please.

· Best Supporting Actor: Lee Chang-hoon from Tracer and Ye Soo-jung from Boar Hunt

· Best New Actor: Lee Jong-won from The Golden Spoon, Yeon Woo from The Golden Spoon, and Kim Min-ju from The Forbidden Marriage

The Golden Spoon and Big Mouth emerged as the highest award-winning shows, bagging four awards in separate categories.

At the end of every year, the Korean entertainment industry gathers to celebrate the talents and achievements of celebrities, directors, and producers in the calendar year. Every year, different channels such as tvN, KBS, JTBC, and MBC organize these award shows to honor the deserving artists for their phenomenal work and valuable contributions. Celebrities gathered at the MBC Drama Awards 2022 to celebrate this feat this time around.

Big Mouth emerged as the Best Drama of the Year on MBC Drama Awards 2022

The Disney plus drama Big Mouth took away the award for Best Drama of the Year at the MBC Drama Awards 2022. The show was one of the highest-rated series on cable television in South Korea at the time of its airing and topped the ratings chart in double digits. As per Nielsen Korea, the final episode of Big Mouth ended with an average nationwide rating of 13.7 percent.

The crime thriller drama was a hit with a star-studded cast including Lee Jong-suk and YoonA who snag away the Best Couple Award of the evening. The nerve-wrecking drama kept everyone on their toes throughout each of its episodes.

MBC Drama Awards 2022 have been organized and held to celebrate the year’s end by honoring the achievements and contributions made by the actors.

