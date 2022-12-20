MBC Drama Awards 2022 announces nominees for Best Couple Award: Lee Jong-suk, YoonA and more

On December 19, 2022, MBC unveiled the nominees for the Best Couple Award for the MBC Drama Awards 2022. The network released a variety of dramas this year, including Tomorrow, Big Mouth, The Golden Spoon, and May I Help You, where the sizzling chemistry of the various couples won over audiences.

From Lee Jong-suk and YoonA to Choi Soo-young and Yoon Bak, these couples have undoubtedly created an unforgettable bonding with the viewers.

Fans can cast votes for their favorite couple between December 19 to December 26. Following the selection of the best drama couple, the results will be declared on December 30.

A total of six K-drama couples have been nominated for the MBC Drama Awards 2022. Here, we take a quick look at them all.

A rundown of the six couples nominated for the Best Couple Award at the MBC Drama Awards 2022

yoonaderella @yoonaderella |



Log in to your accounts and vote for team hoho!



: imbc.com/broad/tv/ent/t… #BigMouth couple #YoonA #LeeJongSuk is nominated as Best Couple at MBC Drama AwardsLog in to your accounts and vote for team hoho! 📌 | #BigMouth couple #YoonA & #LeeJongSuk is nominated as Best Couple at MBC Drama Awards Log in to your accounts and vote for team hoho! 🔗: imbc.com/broad/tv/ent/t… https://t.co/6TzO1eTyMq

The K-drama couples nominated by MBC for the category of Best Couple are as follows:

Park Ju-hyun and Kim Young-dae from The Forbidden Marriage

Hyeri and Lee Jun-young from May I Help You

Yook Sung-jae and Jung Chae-yeon from The Golden Spoon

Lee Jong-suk and YoonA from Big Mouth

Choi Soo-young and Yoon Park from Fanletter, Please

Park Hae-jin and Jin Ki-joo from From Now On Showtime

Out of all the nominations, Lee Jong-suk and YoonA from Big Mouth are currently considered to be one of the most deserving candidates by fans.

In the ongoing historical drama The Forbidden Marriage, Park Ju-hyun and Kim Young-dae showcase a unique love story between King Lee Heon and the clever swindler Ye So-rang. Their romance is peppered with comical moments that make sure to keep viewers giggling throughout the episode.

Hyeri and Lee Jun-young portrayed the characters of Baek Dong-joo and Kim Tae-hee in the fantasy drama May I Help You. Baek Dong-joo is a funeral director who encounters Tae-hee while he carries out an errand. Their slow-burning romance has earned them a soft corner among viewers.

Yook Sung-jae and Jung Chae-yeon, who portrayed the characters of Lee Seung-chun and Na Joo-he in the drama The Golden Spoon, made fans go gaga over their tale of love at first sight, soaked in the nostalgia and warmth of young love.

📁 @choeyeongs yook sungjae and jung chaeyeon in 금수저 the golden spoon seunghee couple edit yook sungjae and jung chaeyeon in 금수저 the golden spoon seunghee couple edit https://t.co/o1cCuP1CtQ

Actors Lee Jong-suk and YoonA showcased an unforgettable chemistry as a married couple where Park Chang-ho would do anything to protect his wife Ko Mi-ho from any mishap in the action drama Big Mouth.

Choi Soo-young and Yoon Park from the drama Fanletter, Please conveyed the meaningful message of different aspects of life through their youthful romance in the roles of Hang Kang-hee and Bang Jeong-seok.

Lastly, From Now On Showtime couple Park Hae-jin and Jin Ki-joo, captivated viewers with their eternal love that goes beyond space and time. Their characters Cha Cha-woong and Go Seul-hae moved back and forth to end their longing.

Six K-dramas are increasingly anticipated among fans for the possible winner of the Best Couple Award at the MBC Drama Awards 2022.

More about MBC Drama Awards 2022

The upcoming MBC Drama Awards 2022 will be hosted by the Girl’s Generation member Choi Soo-young alongside Kim Sung-joo. They have been hosting the MBC Drama Awards for three consecutive years now. Voting lines have now been opened for the MBC Drama Awards 2022 so viewers can cast votes for their favorite candidate.

Votes for the Best Couple can be cast through MBC’s official website. MBC Drama Awards 2022 will honor several dramas and actors for their exceptional contributions over this past year.

The MBC Drama Awards 2022 is scheduled to be broadcast on December 30 at 8:30 pm (KST).

Poll : 0 votes