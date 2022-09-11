The Golden Spoon’s cast dishes on key points to look forward to in the show

The actors of MBC's upcoming drama The Golden Spoon, BTOB’s Yook Sung-jae, Jung Chaeyeon, Lee Jong-won, and Yeon Woo, have unveiled some core details of the shows to look out for. These revelations have made the show even more intriguing and eagerly awaited.

Giving an insight into the show without revealing much, Jung Chaeyeon revealed the big secret of the drama and said:

“Please keep an eye on the drama until everything is revealed about those who hide their secrets and only reveal their desires.”

Before diving straight into the insights shared by the actors, let us take a look at the brief of the plot and the characters the cast will be depicting in the show.

Cast of the The Golden Spoon dishes on this rags-to-riches tale with a twist

The Golden Spoon revolves around the adventures that ensue after the main lead acquires a magical spoon, enabling him to switch his life and fate with any other person. This mystical device intertwines the lives of the characters, and their fate takes turns that they have not fathomed. The show is inspired by a popular webtoon that goes by the same name.

BTOB’s heartthrob Yook Sung-Jae plays the role of Lee Seung-Chun, a charming and intelligent boy who gets into a premier school thanks to his cleverness. However, he leads an arduous life due to the impoverished family he comes from.

Na Joo-hee (played by Jung Chaeyeon) is a chaebol heiress who is down-to-earth, humble, simplistic, and extremely sweet. However, wealth and fame are the banes of her existence as due to social and familial pressure, she has been betrothed to Lee Jong-Won’s character, Hwang Tae-Yong.

Hwang Tae-Yong is the rich friend whose life Seung-Chun covets. Yeonwoo brings to life the character of Oh Yeo-Jin, a rich but nonetheless greedy and ambitious person.

Opining on the show, the protagonist Yook Sung-Jae shared:

“If you focus on the moments when Lee Seung Chun appears as a wealthy person in front of those who hurt him and disrespected him when he was poor and takes revenge against them, you will be able to enjoy the drama more. In order to understand his scars and pain, I focused a lot on how the emotions he felt.”

Lee Jong-Won commented on the notable characteristic of The Golden Spoon, which sets it apart from other shows. He said:

“I think the biggest charm of The Golden Spoon is the story that crosses between those who were born with a ‘golden spoon’ and those who were born with a dirt spoon." If you keep in mind how different actors express the same characters, you will be able to watch it more enjoyably.”

Yeonwoo imparts a deeper understanding of the show and builds a connection between the viewers and the characters of the show. She commented:

“I think it’ll be a chance you can think about yourself. You don’t just watch the choices and actions of the drama characters, but there is a part that extends to you. You’ll imagine things like what would happen if you go back to the past, go to the future, or win the lottery, but if you follow the story, you will find out what you value the most and what kind of person you are.”

The Golden Spoon will premiere on September 23, 2022, and is set to air every Friday and Saturday.

