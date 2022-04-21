“Not true”: Agency clarifies BTOB’s Yook Sungjae’s dating rumors

BTOB’s Yook Sungjae recently got tied up in dating rumors on social media as many speculated that was dating a certain South Korean social media influencer. A representative from CUBE Entertainment, the actor-singer’s agency, denied the rumors on April 20 and stated that he was only an “acquaintance” of the woman in question.

On April 18, a netizen posted a blog post drawing similarities between the social media influencer’s phone case and the idol's phone case, among other details. The post garnered a lot of traction and the idol, who returned from the military a few months ago, became the talk of the town yet again.

Two days later, the idol's agency issued the statement to curb the rumors.

BTOB’s Yook Sungjae is not dating: Agency denies dating rumors

On April 18, a Korean netizen uploaded a post comparing the phone cases belonging to a certain social media influencer (henceforth called Ms. A) and BTOB’s Yook Sungjae. The post claimed that the matching phone cases were a hint that they were dating each other. Moreover, it also claimed that both celebrities went golfing on the same day as proven by pictures extracted from their individual social media profiles.

Two days later, a representative from CUBE Entertainment denied the rumors and clearly stated that BTOB’s Yook Sungjae was not dating Ms. A. The representative confirmed that they did go out golfing, but they are just acquaintances,

“The dating rumors are not true. It was just two acquaintances playing golf together.”

Previously, netizens claimed that they could hear a man in Ms. A’s post of her golfing day. Although the man was nowhere to be seen in the frame, many alleged that the voice sounded like BTOB’s Yook Sungjae.

Ms. A switched her account to private mode after the rumors surfaced, which some fans thought was strange since she is a social media influencer. However, the CUBE Entertainment representative also clarified why she locked her profile, lest netizens believe that it hinted towards the rumors being true.

“After the dating rumors surfaced, many private messages were sent to ‘A’ asking about the truth. That is why she made her Instagram private.”

CUBE Entertainment did not comment on whether the influencer was a friend of group member, Peniel.

In other news, the BTOB member has been confirmed to lead MBC’s upcoming fantasy drama, Golden Spoon, opposite DIA’s Jung Chaeyeon.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee