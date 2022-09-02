MBC's new fantasy Drama to feature Hyeri and Lee Jun Young

MBC's upcoming fantasy drama has piqued viewers' interest with a star-studded cast. Girl’s Day’s Hyeri is set to return to acting with MBC drama Ildangbaek Butler. The K-Pop idol, who became an international sensation for her outstanding acting skills after Reply 1988, will be the protagonist in the fantasy drama alongside Love and Leashes’ main lead Lee Jun Young.

MBC's Ildangbaek Butler, set to release in October, will focus on the character Butler Kim and funeral director Baek Dong-Joo. The duo together manage an errand-run company known as Ildangbaek. Butler Kim's charges start at 100 won for each task, while Baek Dong Joo fulfills the wishes of the dead.

Hyeri set to don a new look in MBC’s upcoming drama

My Roommate is a Gumiho's star Hyeri is set to play the main character, Baek Dong-Joo, the funeral director who fulfills the deceased's desires. As a background to this peculiar occupation, it is stated that Baek Dong-Joo has the supernatural gift of being able to converse with the dead.

She spends the entire day in the absence of luck until the deceased's final wish is granted. Hyeri's transition to Baek Dong-Joo, who empathizes with the departed, is an entirely new look for the young idol.

Lee Jun Young to feature as the main lead in MBC's Ildangbaek Butler

이준영 @real2_junyoung Today an article about one of my drama projects just came out. Did you guys already know it?

Butler Kim, the sole employee of the daily errands service Ildangbaek, will be portrayed by Lee Jun Young. Kim is an individual who exudes an unexpected charm and takes everthing in his stride. He also displays courage in crucial situations.

Butler Kim is always willing to go to any extent for his customer to be satisfied. On one such errand, he gets embroiled in an incident that transcends life and death and this gets him involved with the mysterious Baek Dong-Joo. The audience is keen to see the exciting chemistry of the protagonists in the show.

The second lead in Ildangbaek Butler is Hospital Playlist actor Song Duk-Ho, who brings to life the role of Seo Hae Ahn, a police officer with unyielding feelings for Baek Dong-Joo. His role in the showcase the love story of Seo Hae Ahn and his undying love and devotion for Baek Dong-Joo.

The rest of the cast comprises several renowned actors, including Taxi Driver’s Song Duk Ho, Han Dong hee, Misaeng’s Tae In-Ho, Oh Dae-Hwan and Lee Kyu-Han, best known for his performances in the recent drama She Would Never Know.

Expectations are raised for the upcoming show by the collaboration between director Shim So Yeon, who has several successful K-dramas such as Here's My Plan and Welcome 2 Life, to His Name, and writer Lee Seon Hye, who wrote 20th Century Boy and Girl and contributed to the creation of the ground-breaking Reply series.

Edited by Sayati Das