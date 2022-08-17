Hyeri and Ryu Jun-yeol spotted with Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Dong-hwi on a double date

Long-time K-drama couples Hyeri and Ryu Jun-yeol were spotted with Jung Ho-yeon and her beau, Lee Dong-hwi, at Billie Eilish’s Seoul concert on August 15. The two couples made their relationship public years ago and are known to be close friends with each other.

Three out of the four, Hyeri, Ryu Jun-yeol, and Lee Dong-hwi, worked together in the hit series Reply 1988. Meanwhile, Jung Ho-yeon, a popular model, forayed into acting with Netflix’s hit Squid Game and soared to worldwide recognition.

Concert-goers noticed the Reply 1988 couple standing behind the Squid Game actress. While Lee Dong-hwi was not in the frame, people who spotted the actors claimed that they were enjoying a double date.

A fan who attended Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever, The World Tour in Seoul, South Korea, noticed two K-drama couples enjoying the concert. Hyeri and Ryu Jung-yeol, who stole and broke hearts in Reply 1988, attended the music concert together. The couple is hardly seen together in public, which made the latest spotting even more exciting for fans.

Another couple who attended the concert were Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Dong-hwi. Photographer Irgi Erputra was the one who captured the couple and posted videos on his Instagram story. Although Lee Dong-hwi cannot be seen in the photo, it is confirmed that he went to Billie Eilish’s concert, as he had uploaded an Instagram story of the singer and the stage.

In the video, Hyeri and Jung Ho-yeon can be seen jumping and enjoying the Bad Guy singer’s concert.

Videos and photos of the couple received a positive response from fans on the internet. One fan called it a Squid Game x Reply 1988 cross over, while others called the pairs "cutiiies."

Many were also ecstatic to find Korean celebrities openly dating and having fun. A few even wished that they would be able to witness more South Korean couples enjoying their lives without public scrutiny.

Hyeri and Ryu Jun-yeol started dating in 2017, while Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Dong-hwi have been dating since 2015. All four celebrities have enjoyed the limelight and continue to be successful actors.

Hyeri is a part of the K-pop girl group Girl’s Day, which debuted in 2010. She made her acting debut in 2012 but earned a breakthrough only three years later in the critically acclaimed and successful drama Reply 1988. Her recent dramas were My Roommate is a Gumiho and Sunshine.

Ryu Jun-yeol debuted in 2012 in indie movies before earning his breakthrough in the 2015 movie Socialphobia. He then became a household name when he starred in Reply 1988, which earned him multiple coveted awards. He recently appeared alongside Kim Tae-ri in the sci-fi fantasy movie Alienoid.

Jung Ho-yeon became a global phenomenon with her acting debut in Squid Game. She won major awards and skyrocketed to fame. Prior to the hit Netflix series, she was the runner up in Korea’s Next Top Model Season 4 and was an accomplished and successful model.

Lee Dong-hwi made his debut in 2013 and gained recognition for Reply 1988. He then went on to star in the 2019 movie Extreme Job, the second highest-grossing movie in South Korea’s history. He will be appearing in an upcoming Disney+ drama titled Casino scheduled for release in late 2022.

