Alien poster, trailer featuring Kim Tae-ri, Ryu Jun-yeol, Kim Woo-bin, and So Ji-sub out

Alien's first look, along with a teaser, was also released by the production company on June 20. Actor Kim Tae-ri — last seen in tvN's hit show Twenty-Five Twenty-One — is on a roll. She will now be seen on Alien, a project bankrolled by CJ Entertainment.

The brilliant cast, consisting of Kim Tae-ri, Kim Woo-bin, Ryoo Jun-yeol, So Ji-sub, among others, shot for the film over 13 months, from March 29, 2020, to April 19, 2021.

It should be noted that the film is set to be released in two parts. According to the latest announcement, the first one will hit Korean theatre screens on July 20. The release date of the second film has not been finalized as of now.

Trailer breakdown of Alien

Ryu Jun-yeol plays Moo Reuk, a Taoist. Despite flaws in his characteristics, Moo Reuk does his best to attain the ownership of the special sword. Kim Tae-ri, on the other hand, plays the role of Lee Ahn, an individual with superpowers — she can shoot thunder.

In the present, Kim Woo-bin plays the role of a guard who is responsible for escorting alien prisoners, and So Ji-sub plays the role of a detective who gets chased by the aliens.

The trailer also teases more details about how the two timelines will collide. For instance, there are high chances of Kim Tae-ri as Lee Ahn ending up in the present while she struggles to keep what is hers from being stolen.

There are also scenes featured in the trailer, which clue audiences into the fact that the Guard who escorts prisoners might be more than what meets the eye.

What is Kim Tae-ri’s Alien about?

According to the official plot line released so far, this film is set in two timelines. One during the Goryeo dynasty, and the second in the present. Intruiguingly, events in both the timelines take place in parallel after a secret door between the two timelines is opened. In the former timeline, Taoists are trying to get their hands on a mysterious sword with unspeakable powers. In the latter, however, humans deal with the appearance of aliens.

The appearance of this door ends up creating chaos in both the timelines, and the film is about the struggles of the lead characters set within this scenario. From the poster, and the outfits worn by the lead characters in the trailer, one can guess the timelines that each characters would appear in.

For instance, Kim Tae-ri and Ryu Jun-yeol’s outfit is clearly similar to the dress sported during the Goryeo period. So Ji-sub and Kim Woo-bin, on the other hand, are seen in modern outfits.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far