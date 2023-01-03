“So cute”: Lee Jong-suk and IU’s fans react to Lee Jin-ho’s claims that they were in the talking stage since last June

On January 3, former entertainment journalist turned YouTuber Lee Jin-ho revealed actors Lee Jong-suk and IU have been in the talking stage since last June.

In June 2022, IU was in Cannes promoting her film Broker, directed by Hirokazu Koreeda, featuring Song Kang-ho and Kang Dong-won alongside her. The film premiered at the prestigious film festival.

Lee Jin-ho claimed that the LILAC artist was constantly staring at her phone and was also spotted talking on her phone for a long time despite her busy schedule. IU was glued to her phone, so much so that veteran actors Song Kang-ho and Kang Dong-won joked that IU had no time to hang out with them.

dilruba @jieunlostsister so cute, iu keep chatting with lee jongsuk on her busy schedule so cute, iu keep chatting with lee jongsuk on her busy schedule 😭😭😭 https://t.co/8xCokfJw5Q

The YouTuber claimed that the singer-songwriter had started talking to Lee Jong-suk around this time. Meanwhile, the Big Mouth actor and IU’s fans reacted to this revelation with an adorable “so cute.”

Lee Jong-suk and IU’s fans react to Lee Jin-ho’s claims that the actors were in the talking stage since June 2022

In a YouTube video titled "Traces of IU dating that she couldn't hide, Song Kang Ho also knew?," former journalist turned YouTuber Lee Jin-ho revealed that Lee Jong-suk and IU were in the talking stages since June of last year. He also revealed that the Troll singer could barely hide traces during the promotions of her film Broker.

Lee Jin-ho also claimed that Lee Jong-suk treats IU differently from other women as the W actor lavishly praises the Celebrity singer in interviews and media interactions, whilst he is formal and keeps to himself when he speaks about other female celebrities.

He also confessed that he was surprised to see the actor so publicly confess his love for someone (referring to his award-winning speech at the MBC Drama Awards 2022).

After the YouTuber uploaded his video, Lee Jong-suk and IU’s fans took to their social media to react to Lee Jin-ho’s claims that the idols had been in the talking stage since June 2022. Check out some of these tweets below:

dilruba @jieunlostsister they honestly make me wanna date someone too they honestly make me wanna date someone too 😭 https://t.co/9cRXbcI24v

Aposte @DeltaAdamRomeo @jieunlostsister I wonder now if she was talking to him here @jieunlostsister I wonder now if she was talking to him here https://t.co/xKFaiAVEus

Lule.s @Lules76403725 @jieunlostsister during 2020 too, when she did Yu Hee-yeol's sketchbook concert, she kept texting on her phone, I also thought she was dating. @jieunlostsister during 2020 too, when she did Yu Hee-yeol's sketchbook concert, she kept texting on her phone, I also thought she was dating.

kamille 🌅 @mingukiu his effort i watched jongsuk speech when he won daesang for W in 2016 and his speech was really short it was like 2 sentences bc he is rly not comfortable making speeches in public and he even got bashed for it, it must have really taken a lot for him to do that long speechhis effort i watched jongsuk speech when he won daesang for W in 2016 and his speech was really short it was like 2 sentences bc he is rly not comfortable making speeches in public and he even got bashed for it, it must have really taken a lot for him to do that long speech 😭 his effort 😭

𝔾𝕖𝕟𝕔𝕪 𝔹𝕝𝕒𝕟𝕔𝕠 @GencyBlanco 🫶🏻 Lee jung suk and IU???🫶🏻 Lee jung suk and IU??? 😭🫶🏻

On December 31, 2022, Dispatch revealed that Hallyu stars Lee Jong-suk and IU are currently dating and that they spent Christmas together in Nagoya, Japan. The W actor personally made arrangements for the My Sea singer for this special trip.

It is believed that the duo’s families are aware of the relationship and have given their blessings. In fact, IU even sang a congratulatory song at Jong-suk's older brother’s wedding recently.

Dispatch further revealed that the speech made by the Big Mouth actor at the 2022 MBC Drama Awards was in fact dedicated to the Palette singer.

kimthv⁷ 🐻 @taetaebeaarr the fact that lee jongsuk has been a fan of iu ever since. they been friends for a long time already. attending her different concerts, and recently, iu sang the congratulatory song at the wedding of lee jong suk's brother. and now that they're confirmed together— the fact that lee jongsuk has been a fan of iu ever since. they been friends for a long time already. attending her different concerts, and recently, iu sang the congratulatory song at the wedding of lee jong suk's brother. and now that they're confirmed together— https://t.co/gTy810l4ei

Shortly after Dispatch’s reports, the celebrity couple's respective agencies HighZium Studio and EDAM Entertainment confirmed the dating news, revealing Lee Jong-suk and IU have been going steady for quite some time now and have progressed from being close acquaintances into a romantic relationship.

Lee Jong-suk believes IU is the Kang Dan-i of his life

Lee Jong-suk and IU personally confirmed their relationship to fans in handwritten letters on New Year's Day, January 1. The former began by apologizing to fans who found out about his dating news via the media.

The 33-year-old actor revealed that he first met IU in their 20s and developed a crush on her, which soon developed into a deep friendship. He compared her presence in his life to Kang Dan-i, actor Lee Na-young’s character from the 2019 drama Romance is a Bonus Book.

For those unversed, Romance is a Bonus Book was a 2019 K-drama starring Lee Jong-suk and Lee Na-young. The drama follows a similar ‘friends to lovers drama trope.’ Coincidentally, Lee Na-young is his real-life celebrity crush as well.

He shared that the 29-year-old singer was always omnipresent in his life and took up a corner of his heart. He confessed that he made her want to protect him and also act like a wise, older figure in his life. She also makes him want to be a better person.

IU also penned a similar letter to UAENAs, acknowledging her feelings for Lee Jong-suk and thanking fans for their support.

