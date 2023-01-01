Lee Jong-suk compares his girlfriend IU to his on-screen crush Kang Dan-i from Romance is a Bonus Book

On January 1, Lee Jong-suk dedicated a heartwarming letter to his fans on the occasion of the New Year. In the letter, he personally confirmed his relationship with singer and actress IU and thanked fans for the support they've shown in his career and new relationship. This was his first statement post the revelation of his relationship with IU.

The Hallyu star compared his girlfriend IU to his on-screen crush Kang Dani-i, played by actress Lee Na-young, from the 2019 drama Romance is a Bonus Book. It was the Big Mouth star's last drama before he enlisted for mandatory military service.

On December 31, as per their famous New Year tradition, the Korean media outlet Dispatch disclosed the romantic relationship between actor Lee Jong-suk and singer-actress IU. Shortly after this, their respective agencies confirmed that they were indeed dating.

Lee Jong-suk gushes over his girlfriend IU confirming his relationship with her

Kang Dan-i is from the drama Romance Is A Bonus Book (2019), they are also best friends to lovers trope! "I think you guys will understand when I say she was like Kang Dan-i to me. She would share my concerns in life and I could lean on her as my friend." - Lee Jong Suk to IUKang Dan-i is from the drama Romance Is A Bonus Book (2019), they are also best friends to lovers trope! "I think you guys will understand when I say she was like Kang Dan-i to me. She would share my concerns in life and I could lean on her as my friend." - Lee Jong Suk to IU 😭Kang Dan-i is from the drama Romance Is A Bonus Book (2019), they are also best friends to lovers trope! https://t.co/8Wi87u79vy

Lee Jong-suk started his letter by apologizing to fans for the sudden announcement of his relationship. He revealed they first met in their early twenties, and he developed a crush on the Palette singer while they jointly hosted SBS’ Inkigayo together.

The actor further revealed that the crush grew into a mutual attraction between them soon after, although he was bummed that this did not lead anywhere. The duo apparently remained friends for a long time before this matured into a romantic relationship.

He further explained that while he was doing his own thing in life, a big part of his heart belonged to IU, and she was Kang Dan-i to him. For those unversed, Kang Dan-i was the name of the female protagonist in the 2019 K-drama Romance is a Bonus Book starring Lee Jong-suk and Lee Na-young.

NO BUT dispatch releasing lee jongsuk and iu's dating rumor after he accidently called yoona "my wife" is the biggest plot twist in 2022 NO BUT dispatch releasing lee jongsuk and iu's dating rumor after he accidently called yoona "my wife" is the biggest plot twist in 2022 😭😭😭😭https://t.co/3cZBpAezZD

Romance is a Bonus Book centres around Kang Dan-i (Lee Na-young), who is a single mother trying to re-enter the professional world. She reunites with her friend Cha Eun-ho (Lee Jong-suk), who is a successful author and chief editor at a book publishing company.

The story follows the duo’s journey from being friends to lovers, similar to Lee Jong-suk and IU’s journey. Coincidentally, actress Lee Na-young was his real-life crush, which he had admitted to at the drama's press conference.

✮ @garaseun y’all remember when lee jongsuk came to iu’s palette concert and apparently he just came back from japan that day yet came to support her, this is why friends to lovers trope superior y’all remember when lee jongsuk came to iu’s palette concert and apparently he just came back from japan that day yet came to support her, this is why friends to lovers trope superior https://t.co/bM1pc814iI

He further explained that, as friends, they were always there for each other, sharing problems and bickering with each other. He felt comfortable with IU and could rely on her like a noona (older sister figure), and despite her maturity, it made him want to protect her.

The actor concluded by saying that IU is a wonderful person who makes him want to become a better man. Lee Jong-suk also hoped he had done a good job in introducing her to his fans and apologized yet again for having it done this way. He wished fans a Happy New Year in the final lines of the letter.

Fans react to the actor's wholesome letter for girlfriend IU

kaahaani @misskaahaani lee jong suk and iu makes a lot of sense to me if it’s true 🥺 lee jong suk and iu makes a lot of sense to me if it’s true 🥺 https://t.co/cu3ipnzRW4

The Hallyu star's fans took to social media to react to his wholesome letter dedicated to his girlfriend IU. They loved how he compared her to Kang Dan-i from Romance is a Bonus Book, the actor’s first-ever romantic-comedy drama.

They also reiterated that, just like in the drama, their relationship progressed from friendship to love in real life too, following the popular “friends to lovers K-drama trope.”

kang dan-i is his lover in



NOW I WANNA CRY



“she somehow stayed on my mind even when i was living my own life. I think you guys will understand when I say she was like kang dan-i to me.”kang dan-i is his lover in #RomanceIsABonusBook acted by #LeeNaYoung NOW I WANNA CRY “she somehow stayed on my mind even when i was living my own life. I think you guys will understand when I say she was like kang dan-i to me.”kang dan-i is his lover in #RomanceIsABonusBook acted by #LeeNaYoungNOW I WANNA CRY 😭😭😭https://t.co/QRQz6C9JxG

the unrequited love! he must've liked IU for a long time and patiently waited for her to reciprocate his feelings until they get together



“the moon is too beautiful”



if you've seen the drama, you know how much cha eunho love kang danithe unrequited love! he must've liked IU for a long time and patiently waited for her to reciprocate his feelings until they get together“the moon is too beautiful” if you've seen the drama, you know how much cha eunho love kang dani 😭 the unrequited love! he must've liked IU for a long time and patiently waited for her to reciprocate his feelings until they get together“the moon is too beautiful” https://t.co/bA4Pbl6CHI

고양이 @bok_deong_ee @kdramadaisy Imagine if IU was the reason why Lee Jong Suk accepted the role after he read the script of Romance Is A Bonus Book coz it relates to how he feels towards IU and the fact that IU is like Kang Dan-i to him🥲 nothing just pure delulu, someone make a fanfic pls @kdramadaisy Imagine if IU was the reason why Lee Jong Suk accepted the role after he read the script of Romance Is A Bonus Book coz it relates to how he feels towards IU and the fact that IU is like Kang Dan-i to him🥲 nothing just pure delulu, someone make a fanfic pls

Miera Adnan @AdnanMiera @kdramadaisy Iu is such an amazing person she going through so much in her life. If you are her fans you know how strong and inspiring she is. He seems like really adore and love her so much my unnie is in safe hand she finally met her ideal type which is “someone who really love her.” @kdramadaisy Iu is such an amazing person she going through so much in her life. If you are her fans you know how strong and inspiring she is. He seems like really adore and love her so much my unnie is in safe hand she finally met her ideal type which is “someone who really love her.” 😭😭😭

isabel⁷ @sevensoulsot7 @kdramadaisy how can i have a boyfriend when he won’t love me the way LJS loves IU @kdramadaisy how can i have a boyfriend when he won’t love me the way LJS loves IU😭😭

summer @icee_pprincess @kdramadaisy He's a hopeless romantic no doubt and no other better I wished for the both of them @kdramadaisy He's a hopeless romantic no doubt and no other better I wished for the both of them😭😭😭

Fans are also eager to see them appear together in a romantic K-drama and are hoping producers sign them soon.

IU penned a letter to her fans as well describing Lee Jong-suk as a sweet and reliable person who always encourages and supports her in her endeavors. She apologized to fans for letting them find out via the media and wished UAENAs a Happy New Year as well.

