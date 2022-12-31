Lee Jong-suk's 2022 MBC Drama Awards speech arises dating speculations

During the 2022 MBC Drama Awards held on December 30, 2022, Lee Jong-suk delivered his acceptance speech after bagging the Daesang award for his role in MBC's K-drama, Big Mouth. As the actor conveyed his gratitude to several people, one part of the speech that caught fans' attention was his mention of an anonymous person.
In his speech, Lee Jong-suk stated the following about that particular person:
I would like to take this moment to tell that person, thank you fot being so amazing. I've liked and respected you for a long time.
In addition to the fact that this person has also helped Lee Jong-suk reorient himself positively, fans have grown curious about who this significant person is. Following the speculation and rumors surrounding the speech, the actor's agency, HighZium Studio, has made a statement to clear the air.
Lee Jong-suk's agency, HighZium Studio, responds to fans' burning questions
Soon after Lee Jong-suk's speech at the 2022 MBC Drama Awards, fans stormed social media platforms to express their opinions. While many fans are convinced that it's an expression of love towards his possible partner, others think it was just a passing comment and didn't need layers of meaning to it.
However, with the release of HighZium studio's statement, fans lean more toward the latter's thoughts. Here's what the agency had to say:
"The actor only meant to express his personal feelings of gratitude, but to show respect for the individual, it seems that he decided not to name them. Please do not consider his comments as anything more than a message of gratitude."
While nothing has been confirmed, many fans believe this special person is most possibly the K-pop idol and actor IU. The eagle-eyed fans have put one and two together and patched up possible evidence that shows that two celebs could be dating.
Tracking back to the speech, regardless of the clarifying statement from his agency, fans remain curious about the person's identity. Lee Jong-suk mentioned that post his military service, the actor was mounted with fear and worry about venturing into acting again. During his time of hardship, he revealed that this specific person helped them regain his strength and confidence. He added that this person drove him towards a path of self-reflection.
Lee Jong-suk and Big Mouth's many wins at the 2022 MBC Drama Awards
Besides the Daesang award, Lee Jong-suk bagged a few more awards at the 2022 MBC Drama Awards. The actor also won the award for the Drama of the Year for his recent K-drama, Big Mouth, and also a collective award with YoonA for the two stars of the same K-drama for the title, Best Couple.
He has always displayed his impeccable acting skills in many popular K-dramas of various genres, once again proving his undying onscreen charisma and excellence that continues to impress the viewers. Despite a break due to his mandatory military service, his first series, following his return, was a huge commercial hit sweeping four awards at the 2022 MBC Drama Awards.
Whether the actor confirms the person's identity as IU or not, fans choose to support him, whatever his decision might be, to respect him.