Lee Jong-suk's 2022 MBC Drama Awards speech arises dating speculations

During the 2022 MBC Drama Awards held on December 30, 2022, Lee Jong-suk delivered his acceptance speech after bagging the Daesang award for his role in MBC's K-drama, Big Mouth. As the actor conveyed his gratitude to several people, one part of the speech that caught fans' attention was his mention of an anonymous person.

In his speech, Lee Jong-suk stated the following about that particular person:

I would like to take this moment to tell that person, thank you fot being so amazing. I've liked and respected you for a long time.

In addition to the fact that this person has also helped Lee Jong-suk reorient himself positively, fans have grown curious about who this significant person is. Following the speculation and rumors surrounding the speech, the actor's agency, HighZium Studio, has made a statement to clear the air.

Lee Jong-suk's agency, HighZium Studio, responds to fans' burning questions

Bahar @spring_bahara

Actors talking openly about their relationship is sth I always admire, respect and admire him sm.

so proud of being your fan for 8 years. Best actor

#LeeJongSuk Jongsuk speech summery and his love confession when he received Daesang at mbc drama award, he's so sweet.Actors talking openly about their relationship is sth I always admire, respect and admire him sm.so proud of being your fan for 8 years. Best actor Jongsuk speech summery and his love confession when he received Daesang at mbc drama award, he's so sweet.Actors talking openly about their relationship is sth I always admire, respect and admire him sm.so proud of being your fan for 8 years. Best actor 💙#LeeJongSuk https://t.co/XpI9jcvApR

Soon after Lee Jong-suk's speech at the 2022 MBC Drama Awards, fans stormed social media platforms to express their opinions. While many fans are convinced that it's an expression of love towards his possible partner, others think it was just a passing comment and didn't need layers of meaning to it.

However, with the release of HighZium studio's statement, fans lean more toward the latter's thoughts. Here's what the agency had to say:

"The actor only meant to express his personal feelings of gratitude, but to show respect for the individual, it seems that he decided not to name them. Please do not consider his comments as anything more than a message of gratitude."

While nothing has been confirmed, many fans believe this special person is most possibly the K-pop idol and actor IU. The eagle-eyed fans have put one and two together and patched up possible evidence that shows that two celebs could be dating.

kath | The Glory spoilers @kdramatreats Lee Jong Suk's acceptance speech last night and thanking a very special someone and it turned out to be IU 🥺



"But at that time, there was someone who helped me to find a good direction as a human being and to think positive thoughts." Lee Jong Suk's acceptance speech last night and thanking a very special someone and it turned out to be IU 🥺"But at that time, there was someone who helped me to find a good direction as a human being and to think positive thoughts." https://t.co/IbEYBO3GLw

honey” @httpshcni



IU and JongSuk are reportedly dating. The fact that he confessed it during his awarding speech. i’m happy for the both of you 🥹🫶 “I like you very, very much for a long time..” - #LeeJongSuk 🥹🫶IU and JongSuk are reportedly dating. The fact that he confessed it during his awarding speech. i’m happy for the both of you 🥹🫶 “I like you very, very much for a long time..” - #LeeJongSuk 🥹🫶IU and JongSuk are reportedly dating. The fact that he confessed it during his awarding speech. i’m happy for the both of you 🥹🫶 https://t.co/bZ833LiJ1t

kdrama tweets @iconickdramas So the special person Lee Jong Suk mentioned in his Daesang speech in #MBCDramaAwards2022 last night was IU??? So the special person Lee Jong Suk mentioned in his Daesang speech in #MBCDramaAwards2022 last night was IU??? 😳 https://t.co/i2gOUBQ5Vw

Tracking back to the speech, regardless of the clarifying statement from his agency, fans remain curious about the person's identity. Lee Jong-suk mentioned that post his military service, the actor was mounted with fear and worry about venturing into acting again. During his time of hardship, he revealed that this specific person helped them regain his strength and confidence. He added that this person drove him towards a path of self-reflection.

kdrama diary @kdramasdiary



He said in his speech last night that he has someone who helped him stay positive in the military and that he likes and respects her so much 🫶🏻 Just as when 2022 is about to end, #LeeJongSuk joins our beloved k-actors who shared their happy hearts to us this year 🥰He said in his speech last night that he has someone who helped him stay positive in the military and that he likes and respects her so much 🫶🏻 Just as when 2022 is about to end, #LeeJongSuk joins our beloved k-actors who shared their happy hearts to us this year 🥰He said in his speech last night that he has someone who helped him stay positive in the military and that he likes and respects her so much 🫶🏻 https://t.co/Y1aTJ7Iqwe

kaahaani @misskaahaani lee jong suk and iu makes a lot of sense to me if it’s true 🥺 lee jong suk and iu makes a lot of sense to me if it’s true 🥺 https://t.co/cu3ipnzRW4

Lee Jong-suk and Big Mouth's many wins at the 2022 MBC Drama Awards

Besides the Daesang award, Lee Jong-suk bagged a few more awards at the 2022 MBC Drama Awards. The actor also won the award for the Drama of the Year for his recent K-drama, Big Mouth, and also a collective award with YoonA for the two stars of the same K-drama for the title, Best Couple.

Lim YoonA @Cindot_Fc



— Grand Prize (Daesang): Lee Jong Suk

— Top Excellence Actress: Lim YoonA

— Drama of The Year: Big Mouth

— Best Couple: Lee Jong Suk x YoonA



#YoonA #윤아 #BigMouth #빅마우스

xMBCDramaAwards2022 Big Mouth swept 4 Awards (All Highest Awards) MBC Drama Awards 2022— Grand Prize (Daesang): Lee Jong Suk— Top Excellence Actress: Lim YoonA— Drama of The Year: Big Mouth— Best Couple: Lee Jong Suk x YoonA #YoonA xMBCDramaAwards2022 Big Mouth swept 4 Awards (All Highest Awards) MBC Drama Awards 2022 👏— Grand Prize (Daesang): Lee Jong Suk— Top Excellence Actress: Lim YoonA— Drama of The Year: Big Mouth— Best Couple: Lee Jong Suk x YoonA #YoonA #윤아 #BigMouth #빅마우스#YoonAxMBCDramaAwards2022 https://t.co/a6kp7oyD2k

He has always displayed his impeccable acting skills in many popular K-dramas of various genres, once again proving his undying onscreen charisma and excellence that continues to impress the viewers. Despite a break due to his mandatory military service, his first series, following his return, was a huge commercial hit sweeping four awards at the 2022 MBC Drama Awards.

Whether the actor confirms the person's identity as IU or not, fans choose to support him, whatever his decision might be, to respect him.

Poll : 0 votes