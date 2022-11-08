Lee Jong-suk plays a bad guy in his upcoming movie, Decibel, and he has a few things to say about it.

On November 7, 2022, the Romance is a Bonus Book star appeared for Decibel's press conference at the CGV theater at the Yongsan I-Park Mall in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, wherein he opened up about playing a negative character in the film.

Lee Jong-suk, who plays a navy captain, has a hidden motive that will devastate the city. He is seen at the beginning of the film threatening Kim Rae-won, a former Navy deputy commander, with a terrorist attack in the city.

Lee Jong-suk explained during the press conference that because his character has a distinct style when he speaks, he had to sit down with the director to carefully prepare for his role before dishing on the difference between his roles in dramas and films.

Lee Jong-suk, a renowned actor and one of the kings of romance, is transforming into a villain for his new project and has revealed his thoughts on the same.

During a press conference for the film, he explained:

"I tried to act by holding back any emotion until I made an appearance in the film. I have a distinct characteristic when I talk so I discussed with the director a lot so that I change my way of talking so that people can't easily figure out my identity."

In K-dramas, the Big Mouth actor is known for playing a bright and romantic guy, in contrast to the serious and negative roles he plays in his films.

Speaking further about his part in Decibel, Lee Jong-suk said:

"The character has an underlying sadness. I didn't think he is simply a villain but I tried to think of him as a character that has various emotions that are concentrated."

The actor played the villain for the first time in 2017 in the film V.I.P. and was praised for his performance.

Decibel, which will be released worldwide on November 16, 2022, is about a terrorist who wants to plant a bomb that responds to sound in the middle of the city. Jung Sang-hoon, Cha Eun-woo, Lee Sang-hee, Park Byung-eun, and Kim Rae-won also appear in the film, with Lee Min-ki making a cameo appearance.

Considered to be one of the top Hallyu stars of all time, Jong-suk has had an incredible run in his acting career so far. The Big Mouth star debuted in 2010 with the drama Prosecutor Princess and has starred in countless dramas like School 2013, I Can Hear Your Voice, Doctor Stranger and Pinocchio since then.

