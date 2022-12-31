“The hottest couple ever”: Fans celebrate as IU and Lee Jong-suk’s agencies confirm relationship

The New Year’s gift arrived a bit early for fans as IU and Lee Jong-suk confirmed their relationship on December 31, 2022.

The K-pop and K-drama fandom is in celebration and continues to spread support to the duo’s relationship. The couple were first revealed by the notorious publication Dispatch, as part of their annual tradition of “exposing” celebrity couples on New Year’s Eve.

Soon after the artists' agencies confirmed the report, fans began calling the duo “the hottest couple."

☤IA @NANAL0EY ‍ ‍ IU and Lee Jong Suk dating, like this is the hottest couple ever IU and Lee Jong Suk dating, like this is the hottest couple ever ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/lTMHZehxDp

While the former is often called the Queen of K-pop, she is also hailed for her incredible success at being arguably the biggest soloist who can compete head-on with idol groups. The latter is considered one of the A-listers in the K-drama industry, having worked in W, Pinocchio, Doctor Stranger, I Can Hear Your Voice and Big Mouth, among others.

Fans call IU and Lee Jong-suk’s dating confirmation the “biggest plot twist” of 2022

𝗮𝗹𝗳 @SATURNESCENT



NO BUT dispatch releasing lee jongsuk and iu's dating rumor after he accidently called yoona "my wife" is the biggest plot twist in 2022 NO BUT dispatch releasing lee jongsuk and iu's dating rumor after he accidently called yoona "my wife" is the biggest plot twist in 2022 😭😭😭😭https://t.co/3cZBpAezZD

On December 31, 2022, fans woke up to Dispatch’s New Year’s couple reveal being none other than the LILAC singer IU and Big Mouth actor Lee Jong-suk.

The Dispatch report threw fans off guard because there were already rumors of the Big Mouth actor dating his co-star YoonA going rife on social media. The rumors went viral because he accidentally addressed the actress as his wife during the acceptance speech for the Best Couple Award for Big Mouth.

☁️ @imclaudcloud lee jongsuk really went from calling yoona "pretty" 6 years ago to addressing yoona to "wife" in national tv. 🤭 lee jongsuk really went from calling yoona "pretty" 6 years ago to addressing yoona to "wife" in national tv. 🤭 https://t.co/txZpnQQKK7

Fans began calling Dispatch’s New Year’s couple reveal the “biggest plot twist” of the year. It was reported that the duo, who have been colleagues for the past decade, began dating four months ago.

A few hours after the report, IU and Lee Jong-suk’s agencies confirmed that the duo “progressed from being close acquaintances into being a couple.”

Reactions to the confirmation were overwhelmingly positive. Fans dug up previous interactions between IU and Lee Jong-suk throughout the years and commented on their bond. The duo hosted the music show Inkigayo in 2012, became friends and are now a couple in love. One fan even called their journey “fanfiction” material.

kdrama tweets @iconickdramas Lee Jong Suk and IU really went from Inkigayo MCs to friends to now dating and Jongsuk even talked about his special person (IU) in his Daesang speech last night <3 Lee Jong Suk and IU really went from Inkigayo MCs to friends to now dating and Jongsuk even talked about his special person (IU) in his Daesang speech last night <3 https://t.co/d31k28CwMb

ro @minggurie NO LITERALLY. iu and lee jongsuk going from inkigayo co-mcs to friends to lovers...... this is literally the stuff of fanfiction NO LITERALLY. iu and lee jongsuk going from inkigayo co-mcs to friends to lovers...... this is literally the stuff of fanfiction

Meanwhile, clips of IU at the Big Mouth actor's younger brother’s wedding also began circulating on the internet. The wedding was held two months ago. The LILAC singer attended and performed at the event.

While people initially thought it was two close friends’ taking part in each other’s celebrations, fans realized that it was during the time when the duo were already in a relationship.

Take a look at how fans across the globe are celebrating the duo’s relationship news:

‏َ @itssoggone WHEN IU WENT TO LEE JONGSUK’S BROTHER’S WEDDING OMG ITS ALL MAKING SENSE NOW WHEN IU WENT TO LEE JONGSUK’S BROTHER’S WEDDING OMG ITS ALL MAKING SENSE NOW https://t.co/Q8oPsRSTU5

🌙 @jieunbbyy lee jongsuk also went to IU’s the golden hour concert btw lee jongsuk also went to IU’s the golden hour concert btw https://t.co/FdR3xROf3i

chels @tteokgyus lee jongsuk and my girl iu ?!? talk about power couple lee jongsuk and my girl iu ?!? talk about power couple https://t.co/9dHhP3i4zC

ً @SUNGBORAS iu and lee jong suk 2 months ago at ljs brother’s wedding omg they were already dating here jdkskdkdkkd



iu and lee jong suk 2 months ago at ljs brother’s wedding omg they were already dating here jdkskdkdkkdhttps://t.co/pxCnNtynF0

sheetal ⤮ @steIIarchris lee jongsuk and iu dating is something no one expected but i think we can all agree that they make a gorgeous couple lee jongsuk and iu dating is something no one expected but i think we can all agree that they make a gorgeous couple

kaahaani @misskaahaani lee jong suk and iu makes a lot of sense to me if it’s true 🥺 lee jong suk and iu makes a lot of sense to me if it’s true 🥺 https://t.co/cu3ipnzRW4

Lee Jong-suk mentions his special someone in MBC Drama Awards Daesang speech

At the 2022 MBC Drama Awards held on December 30, 2022, Lee Jong-suk won the Daesang (grand prize) for Big Mouth. The actor took to the stage to give his acceptance speech and shared that he wanted to talk about the person who had “helped me to find a good direction.”

Fans called the Big Mouth actor’s acceptance speech a love confession. Read his speech below:

kath @kdramatreats Lee Jong Suk's acceptance speech last night and thanking a very special someone and it turned out to be IU 🥺



"But at that time, there was someone who helped me to find a good direction as a human being and to think positive thoughts." Lee Jong Suk's acceptance speech last night and thanking a very special someone and it turned out to be IU 🥺"But at that time, there was someone who helped me to find a good direction as a human being and to think positive thoughts." https://t.co/IbEYBO3GLw

Meanwhile, Lee Jong-suk’s latest work was the action-thriller movie Decibel, released a month ago in November. Meanwhile, IU wrapped up filming for her movie Dream in April this year. It is expected to hit theaters sometime in 2023.

